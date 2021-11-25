Grab-and-run theft hits Southern Calif. Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. Three individuals are currently in custody following a smash-and-grab theft that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Monday night at a Nordstrom located inside The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles, according to Officer Drake Madison, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. “An unknown amount of suspects smashed and grabbed property from the Nordstrom at The Grove,” Madison told WWD. “Suspects fled in an unknown type of an SUV, and there was a pursuit that was initiated by our Wilshire division officers that were in the area. The pursuit ultimately ended up in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO