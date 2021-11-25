ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Grab-and-run theft hits Southern Calif. Nordstrom

Finger Lakes Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Smash-and-grab targets another Nordstrom, LA police say

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police arrested three people after they allegedly broke into a department store at The Grove shopping center Monday night, officials said. Los Angeles Police Department officer Drake Madison told KABC-TV the suspects broke a window and entered the Nordstrom store around 11 p.m. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Looters ‘smash and grab’ merchandise at a California Nordstrom’s

An investigation is underway after about 80 people wearing masks rushed into a Nordstrom’s outside of San Francisco for a ‘smash and grab,’ stealing whatever they could before rushing out of the store. The crime comes one day after a group of looters went into a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco and pulled a similar heist.Nov. 21, 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WWD

Three in Custody After Smash-and-Grab Theft at Nordstrom at The Grove in L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Three individuals are currently in custody following a smash-and-grab theft that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Monday night at a Nordstrom located inside The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles, according to Officer Drake Madison, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. “An unknown amount of suspects smashed and grabbed property from the Nordstrom at The Grove,” Madison told WWD. “Suspects fled in an unknown type of an SUV, and there was a pursuit that was initiated by our Wilshire division officers that were in the area. The pursuit ultimately ended up in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Possible Smash-And-Grab At Nordstroms In Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are responding to a possible smash-and-grab robbery at the Nordstroms store at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park. Around 7:00 p.m. approximately five suspects went into the Nordstrom’s location at the Topanga mall and stole seven to eight high-end purses according to the LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Three Suspects Arrested After Organized Retail Theft at Walnut Creek Nordstrom

The Walnut Creek Police Department announced Sunday that three people were arrested in connection with an organized retail theft at Broadway Plaza Nordstrom in the City of Walnut Creek Saturday night. Police are investigation what they are calling a “planned event” with initial calls coming into the police department about...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Thefts#Ap Archive
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Smash-and-Grab Mob Thwarted In Downtown Palo Alto; 2 Suspects Arrested

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Two female suspects were in custody after a security guard thwarted a smash-and-grab mob of 30-40 individuals who were trying to bash their way into a Palo Alto retail store. According to a press release issued by the Palo Alto Police Department, on Sunday night at around 11:18 p.m., a large group of approximately 30-40 suspects arrived in about 20 cars and attempted to break into clothing boutique the RealReal at 379 University Avenue in downtown Palo Alto when it was closed. A prompt call from a private security guard reporting the incident brought a quick response...
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy