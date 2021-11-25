Grab-and-run theft hits Southern Calif. Nordstrom

(Los Angeles, CA) — Another day, another smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end retail store in the Los Angeles area. Last night, five thieves rushed into the Nordstrom at the Topanga Mall in Canoga Park and broke glass display cases before swiping handfuls of handbags. One of the suspects used a “chemical substance,” believed to be pepper spray, on a security guard, who was taken to the hospital. The suspects then sped off in a Ford Mustang with no license plates. Wednesday night’s robbery happened less than 48 hours after about 20 people smashed their way into the Nordstrom at The Grove and took high-end merchandise. Three of the suspects were arrested after a car chase. Hear the owner/developer of Th Grove, Rick Caruso strongly address the attacks in a wide-ranging interview wth KABC’s Frank Mottek, in this Mottek on Money podcast:

