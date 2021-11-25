ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Grab-and-run theft hits Southern Calif. Nordstrom

iosconews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran...

www.iosconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Possible Smash-And-Grab At Nordstroms In Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are responding to a possible smash-and-grab robbery at the Nordstroms store at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park. Around 7:00 p.m. approximately five suspects went into the Nordstrom’s location at the Topanga mall and stole seven to eight high-end purses according to the LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TODAY.com

Looters ‘smash and grab’ merchandise at a California Nordstrom’s

An investigation is underway after about 80 people wearing masks rushed into a Nordstrom’s outside of San Francisco for a ‘smash and grab,’ stealing whatever they could before rushing out of the store. The crime comes one day after a group of looters went into a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco and pulled a similar heist.Nov. 21, 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Three in Custody After Smash-and-Grab Theft at Nordstrom at The Grove in L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Three individuals are currently in custody following a smash-and-grab theft that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Monday night at a Nordstrom located inside The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles, according to Officer Drake Madison, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. “An unknown amount of suspects smashed and grabbed property from the Nordstrom at The Grove,” Madison told WWD. “Suspects fled in an unknown type of an SUV, and there was a pursuit that was initiated by our Wilshire division officers that were in the area. The pursuit ultimately ended up in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
leedaily.com

Apple, Nordstrom Stores Hit in Last Minute Smash-and-Grab Robbery in California

The string of organized retail thefts continues as Nordstrom and Apple stores were robbed in California this Wednesday. According to the associated press report, the thieves ran into the Nordstrom store in the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles. They robbed heavily priced items. The robbery happened the night before Thanksgiving. There were a total of five robbers, one of them was wearing an orange wig.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Thefts#Ap Archive
KRON4 News

Walnut Creek businesses close up early after Nordstrom theft

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Nordstrom wasn’t the only store at Broadway Plaza that closed up early Monday. As many ten stores turned off the lights hours before their normal times. They say it was out of an abundance of caution of the wild scene that played out Saturday night. Shoppers trying to get inside […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC News

Best Buy stores in Minnesota latest targets of large 'grab and run' thefts

Two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota became the latest targets of "grab and run" thefts amid ongoing "Black Friday" sales by large groups of people, according to police. Between 20 to 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville while it was still open to customers on Friday night and stole an "unclear" number of electronics, Carissa Larsen, a spokesperson for the city of Burnsville, told NBC News in an email on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KABC

Another Nordstrom Targeted By Smash-and-Grab Robbers — Hear The Grove’s Owner Rick Caruso’s Strong Reaction To The Brazen Theft.

(Los Angeles, CA) — Another day, another smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end retail store in the Los Angeles area. Last night, five thieves rushed into the Nordstrom at the Topanga Mall in Canoga Park and broke glass display cases before swiping handfuls of handbags. One of the suspects used a “chemical substance,” believed to be pepper spray, on a security guard, who was taken to the hospital. The suspects then sped off in a Ford Mustang with no license plates. Wednesday night’s robbery happened less than 48 hours after about 20 people smashed their way into the Nordstrom at The Grove and took high-end merchandise. Three of the suspects were arrested after a car chase. Hear the owner/developer of Th Grove, Rick Caruso strongly address the attacks in a wide-ranging interview wth KABC’s Frank Mottek, in this Mottek on Money podcast:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pioneer Press

Multiple suspects ID’d in Twin Cities Best Buy ‘grab and run’ thefts

Authorities said Wednesday they have several leads and have identified multiple suspects in the “grab and run” coordinated thefts of thousands of dollars of goods from three Best Buy stores in Blaine, Maplewood and Burnsville on Black Friday. Maplewood police Lt. Joe Steiner​ said during a news conference that felony...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
crimevoice.com

Woman Arrested for SUV Theft, Hit and Run Accident with a Motorcyclist

SAN RAFAEL — A woman was arrested following an investigation of a hit and run accident that injured a motorcyclist in October. The suspect 28-year-old Coraima A. Pampin-Pasos allegedly hit the motorcycle while driving a stolen SUV and fled. The accident occurred October 16 near the intersection of Mission Avenue...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Washington Times

California smash-and-grabs blamed on decriminalization of theft

The organized criminal ransacking of stores in California, a state where Democratic lawmakers have dramatically reduced penalties for shoplifting, is part of a nationwide epidemic that retailers say is adding to costs. Just days after high-end stores in the San Francisco Bay Area were targeted, a group of about 20...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Group of Robbers Hit Nordstrom at Topanga Mall

A group of robbers hit a Nordstrom at a local shopping center Wednesday night in the Westfield Topanga Mall, injuring a store employee with pepper spray. Unlike other recent robberies, this was not a smash and grab. A group of five robbers wearing masks entered the Nordstrom from Victory Boulevard,...
TOPANGA, CA
WTAX

Smash-and-grab thefts on the rise

CHICAGO (AP) — Police are alerting businesses in Chicago to recent thefts of purses at retail shops. Police say in a release that five thefts have been reported between Oct. 22 and Nov. 19 along North Michigan Avenue and North Rush Street involving up to 10 teens or young adults who enter and leave quickly.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy