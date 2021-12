Drone manufacturer DJI is known for a wide range of quadcopters, but this first-person view (FPV) model is at one the lowest prices we've ever seen for such a high-end drone. Right now, you can save $300 on the DJI FPV Combo drone at Amazon, a deal that cuts its normal price of $1,299.99 down to $999.99. There's no date on when the deal will end, so if you're looking for a truly bird's-eye view of our planet Earth, you may want to act fast before it's gone.

