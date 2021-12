At least eight people were killed and 17 were wounded Thursday in a suicide car bombing targeting a security convoy near a school in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. "A deafening, huge blast sent plumes of smoke into the sky, shocked us and forced us to run and duck behind walls," said one eyewitness who spoke to VOA's Somali Service on condition of anonymity. "I came out and saw the dead bodies of at least 8 people and more than 10 others wounded."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO