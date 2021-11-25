ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Space Propulsion System Market Size To 19.97 Billion In 2028 | Increasing Use Of LEO Satellites For Earth Observation Is A Significant Factor Driving Global Space Propulsion System Market Revenue Growth , Says Emergen Research

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global space propulsion system market size was USD 6.67 billion in 2020. Increasing number of space exploration activities, increasing use of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for earth observation, rising emphasis on decreasing costs associated with space missions, increasing use of commercial off-the-shelf components in small satellites, and rising need for non-chemical propulsion systems are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth.

Increasing use of LEO satellites for earth observation applications is a key factor driving market revenue growth. LEOs are orbits lying below 2,000 km altitude from sea level and offer excellent benefits for missions related to earth observation. Satellite-based observations enable frequent and systematic views uniformly over larger areas. Earth observation is beneficial for monitoring environment, as well as climate and resource mapping worldwide. Satellites can operate for a long, sustained period using electric propulsion to offset the atmospheric drag through reduced propellant payload, as these operate in rarefied aerodynamics environments. Also, space propulsion system can be deployed for deorbiting the satellite, leading to reduction of space debris.

Restraints: Limitations of Electric Space Propulsion Systems

Certain limitations associated with electric space propulsion systems are expected to hamper market revenue growth over the forecast period. When high acceleration is critical to a space mission, electrical space propulsion is avoided, as usage of this system takes much longer time to attain a particular speed. In addition, unlike chemical propulsion system, this type of propulsion system is costlier and efficiency is lower. It also has sophisticated architecture due to usage of a high number of instruments.

Growth Projections

The global space propulsion system market size is expected to reach USD 19.97 billion at a revenue CAGR of 14.6% in 2028. Increasing deployment of commercial off-the-shelf parts and components in small satellite construction plays a crucial role in driving market revenue growth. Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) includes usage of industrial grade electronics and various other elements for utilization in spacecraft construction. Various electronics such as radio technologies, imaging technologies, navigation, and GPS receivers integrated in mobile phones are being deployed into space designs. Incorporation of COTS parts/components will eliminate the need to alter those parts for functioning in small satellites and spacecraft with any repackaging. In addition, commercial-off-the-shelf components are cost-effective.

COVID-19 Direct Impacts

SARS-COV-2 pandemic has significantly impacted space propulsion system market revenue growth, due to movement restrictions associated with imposition of lockdown and disruption of supply chain, which, in turn, is hampering procurement of raw materials required in manufacturing processes. Also, due to global economic slowdown, various space related missions and activities have been stalled due to lack of fundings and other factors.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/837

Current Trends and Innovations

Currently, development of reusable rockets is a prevailing trend instrumental in driving market revenue growth, as these rockets are used as LEO elevators, which is helping to place increasing number of small satellites in this orbit. In addition, private space exploration companies are focusing on development of space technologies. These companies are aiming to initiate manned landings on the surface of moon and develop airplane-borne rocket launchers for launching small satellites to LEO at relatively lower cost.

Geographical Outlook

Space propulsion system market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing funding by countries such as India, Japan, and China in space missions is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, presence of leading players such as IHI corporation in the region is contributing significantly to market growth.

Strategic Initiatives

In June 2021, Astra made an announcement about the acquisition of electric space propulsion system manufacturer Apollo Fusion. The latter is expected to be a major enabler of Astra's hyperscale space platform. Also, this acquisition would boost Astra's ability to efficiently operate and deliver spacecraft beyond LEO.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

  • Satellites are an integral part of space missions, as these can go around the Earth and deliver very precise weather reports and send alerts of impending storms. Satellites monitor everyday climate, help to track climate change rates, and its resulting effects, including rising sea and varying moisture levels and wildfires. More importantly, satellites help in connecting millions of individuals globally by providing reliable communication links, particularly in rural and remote areas. In addition, these help to curb deforestation and illegal fishing owing to real-time capability for continuous monitoring of forested areas among others.
  • Solar propulsion system for outer planet orbiters is considered very beneficial for reducing flight time. This system also offers the ability to cater to orbital constraints because of supposed radiation belts, lengthening of launch periods, and flexibility in a dual launch program.
  • Tether propulsion system can remove dysfunctional spacecraft from LEO quickly and safely using electrodynamic drag to substantially enhance orbital decay rate. Also, these systems are very beneficial for rocket de-orbit systems, owing to low mass needs.
  • Major players profiled in the market report include Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Safran SA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Thales Alenia Space, Moog Inc., IHI Corporation, OHB SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Sierra Nevada Corporation.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/space-propulsion-system-market

Emergen Research has segmented global space propulsion system market on the basis of component, spacecraft type, propulsion type, orbital path, end-use, and region:

  • Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
  • Thrusters
  • Rocket Motors
  • Propellant Feed Systems
  • Propulsion Thermal Control
  • Nozzles
  • Power Processing Units
  • Others
  • Spacecraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
  • Satellites
  • Capsules
  • Rovers
  • Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes
  • Launch Vehicles
  • Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
  • Chemical Propulsion
  • Non-Chemical Propulsion
  1. Solar Propulsion
  2. Electric Propulsion
  3. Tether Propulsion
  4. Laser Propulsion
  5. Nuclear Propulsion
  • Orbital Path Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
  • LEO
  • MEO
  • GEO
  • Others
  • End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
  • Government & Defense
  • Commercial

Request for Customization in Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/837

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Mobile C-Arms Market Size to Reach USD 1.61 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as orthopedic diseases and cancer, growing global geriatric population, and rising preference towards minimally invasive surgical procedures are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global mobile c-arms market size was USD 1.07 Billion in 2019 and is...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Mooring Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global offshore mooring systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Manufacturing#Market Research#Space Industry#Space Exploration#Emergen Research
TheStreet

Outlook On The Marine Propulsion Engine Global Market To 2026 - By Engine Type, Power Source, Power Range, Vessel Type And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Propulsion Engine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global marine propulsion engine market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A marine propulsion engine burns fuel and enables ships to move...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Increasing Application Of E-TPU In Bicycle Saddles And Usage For Manufacturing Sports Equipment Are Among Some Of The Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) market size reached USD 350.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of E-TPU for production of shoe soles and helmets is a major factors expected to drive market revenue growth.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Size to Reach USD 5.45 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing cases of hematologic cancers including leukemia and multiple myeloma worldwide, growing awareness of hematologic disorders, and surging need for early blood cancer diagnosis are some of the key factors expected to boost market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global hematologic malignancies testing market size was USD 1.95 billion...
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Size to Reach USD 29.32 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, development of new MRI-labeled devices, and rise in the use of ambulatory services for cardiac monitoring are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market size was USD 21.75 billion in...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
Medagadget.com

Industrial Microbiology Market Size to Reach USD 17.71 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing microbial applications in vaccine development and growing demand for empty capsules are some of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global industrial microbiology market size was USD 10.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17.71 billion in 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
INDUSTRY
ExecutiveBiz

BAE Systems Intros Marine Propulsion System for Reduced Carbon Emissions

BAE Systems will offer a new power and propulsion system made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of marine vehicles. The company said Tuesday it designed its HybriGen system to boost a marine vehicle’s electrical efficiency, propulsion power and vessel range as well as to streamline installation processes. HybriGen features smaller,...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Hospital EMR Systems Market Study Forecasting Global Impact | Research Informatic

Electronic medical record (EMR) systems are considered a major step from paper records to digital healthcare. A wide variety of clinical and technical tools and software have proliferated in the marketplace. A number of new implementation strategies are being tested that can leverage their potential to achieve standardization of patient records among physicians, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Research Informatic announces the release of the Hospital EMR Systems market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.When compiling this all-encompassing Hospital EMR Systems research report, each and every market parameter is taken into account, resulting in precise and accurate market data. The Market report offers remarkable data in Life Science industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size to Reach USD 8.90 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing numbers of spinal disorders, growing geriatric population, and increasing advancements in surgical technology are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global spinal fusion devices market size was USD 6.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.90 Billion in 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
HEALTH
clarkcountyblog.com

Impetigo Treatment Market Size 2021-2027 | Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast | GlaxoSmithKline plc, Karalex Pharma, LLC, Leo Pharma A/S

United States,– Reporthive.com Investigate presents an up-to-date study on Impetigo Treatment market sales revenue for 2021, key player analysis, state of development, opportunity assessment, and forecast to 2027 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread). The report contains market forecasts related to future global estimates, share, business forecast, current manufacturers scenario, competitive landscape and forecast (2021-2027) and other material factors. With in-depth analysis and insight into the developments affecting the business, this report included detailed information on businesses on the global and regional levels. The data examined was conducted taking into account the current top players and the next competitors.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Oncology Informatics Market Size to Reach USD 8.01 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Development of cancer therapies, advances in informatics methodologies, and growing treatment costs some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global oncology informatics market size was USD 4.62 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.01 Billion in 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
CANCER
Axios

A new kind of propulsion could aid in space exploration

A new kind of fuel for small satellites was successfully tested in space for the first time. Why it matters: Iodine electric propulsion could enable new ways for tiny satellites to explore the solar system and allow spacecraft to avoid collisions in orbit, according to ThrustMe, the company behind the technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hot Hardware

ThrustMe's Sexy New Iodine-Fueled Electric Propulsion System Could Transform Space Travel

Extant satellites orbiting the Earth typically use electric ion drives for propulsion. There's a few different types of ion drives, but the most common type relies on ionized xenon gas that is driven out of the craft by natural forces. Thanks to Newton's third law of motion, the force of expelling the gas exerts an equal force in the opposite direction, which pushes the spacecraft in a particular direction. They're not useful on land or in the atmosphere, but their high efficiency makes them excellent for space travel, where there's no atmosphere and minimal gravity to fight against.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Latium Technologies Integrates Solar Powered Cameras To Job Site Insights® Smart Construction Platform

NISKU, AB, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Latium Technologies is thrilled to announce it has integrated Sensera's SiteCloud™ service and leading camera technology into its Job Site Insights® (JSI®) Smart Construction platform. The integration of Sensera Systems' SiteCloud™ into JSI® streamlines workflow for project teams, providing a single pane of...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Outlook On The Surgical Microscopes Global Market To 2031 - Increasing Use Of Fluorescence Image-Guided Surgery Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Microscopes Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application, End User, 25 Countries' Data, Patent Scenario, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The surgical microscopes market report highlights that...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy