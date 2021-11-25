ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Use Of Textured Soy Protein To Impart Unique Textural Properties To Food And As A Meat Substitute To Drive Market Revenue Growth: Reports And Data

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled " Textured Soy Protein Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Form (Concentrates, Isolates, and Flour), By Type (Non-GMO, Conventional, and Organic), By Application (Food [Meat Substitutes, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery] and Feed), and By Region Forecast To 2028."

According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global textured soy protein market size was USD 2,235.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,303.5 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Download Report Sample PDF - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2071

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Textured soy protein is an extruded and fibrous structured product, which is widely used as a meat analogue or extender. It can be used to extend ground meat in canned products to lower the cost while maintaining the nutritional value of the food items. Textured soy protein absorbs fat, thereby reducing fat content in canned products, and helps to extend shelf-life of such products. Growing consumption of meat in countries across the globe has resulted in sharp increase in the price of meat and this has boosted the use of textured soy proteins in canned meats and related food items. Textured soy proteins have been transformed from a flour-type material to a product that has meat-like texture and is used to bulk up or add extra proteins to meat-based dishes. Increasing demand for and consumption of protein-rich foods, expanding vegan consumer base and resultant demand for plant-based meat products, and rising awareness regarding various health benefits of textured soy protein are other key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Textured soy protein, also referred to as textured vegetable protein, is a product made of soy flour, which is produced as a byproduct during soybean oil extraction. It can be quickly cooked and has a protein content similar to certain meat products. High level of protein and lesser carbohydrate content makes soy an ideal vegetable protein source over other legumes. Soy proteins are the most commonly used base materials for textured vegetable proteins, which are produced using two common methods - thermoplastic extrusion and fiber spinning. Colors, flavors, nutritional additives, and seasonings are added to textured soy protein used in the canned food products industry. Soy protein also contains all the essential amino acids, and the techniques for producing textured vegetable proteins provides opportunity to incorporate essential nutrients in various food products, thereby improving nutritional value. Soy protein analogues are generally sold frozen as ham, chicken, fish, beef, or bacon slices, and extruded soy flour products are used to totally replace meat in meatless entrees. Soyfoods are rich sources of high-quality proteins and good fats, but over the recent years, have been continually investigated for their role and benefits in prevention and treatment of chronic diseases. Textured soy protein is an excellent source to increase fiber intake and enhance gut microbiome health. Fibers slow down absorption of sugar in the bloodstream and helps in stabilizing blood sugar levels. Textured soy protein can also reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels, in turn, decreasing risk of heart disease and stroke. Increasing interest in proteins from plant sources and availability of a wide-range of soy-based food products in the market has contributed significantly to market growth in the recent past, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/textured-soy-protein-market

Vegetarian diets have become more widely available in the global market owing to ethical, ecological, and health-related goals. Rapid shift from omnivore to vegetarian diet has resulted in increased intake of nutrients from plant sources with sustainable and well-managed dietary plans. Textured soy protein or soy-based food products used as analogues or surrogates of meat and dairy products have gained increasing importance as viable alternatives in the shift to vegan diet and this is expected to continue to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

  • Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations
  • Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics
  • impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally
  • Took a toll on economy of various countries
  • Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity
  • Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors
  • Caused loss of employment and financial crisis
  • Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income
  • Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Non-GMO Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

Non-GMO segment is expected to dominate other type segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing consumption and availability of non-GMO textured soy proteins in the market. Non-GMO textured soy proteins are rich in high-quality proteins, dietary fibres, and minerals and are devoid of cholesterol, casein, or lactase.

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2071

Soy Protein Concentrates Segment to Register Robust Revenue Growth:

Soy protein concentrates segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing use of soy protein concentrates to improve mouthfeel, textures, and nutritional value of meat and poultry products. Soy protein concentrates are cost-effective and are used in a wide range of applications from meat to nutritional beverages. They also offer a nutritionally balanced, low-cost, and high-quality and this has further boosted its use in beverages and food items and is expected to further drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to expanding vegan consumer base, shift towards plant-based meat products, increasing number of health-conscious consumers, and presence of major players in countries in the region.

Asia Pacific to Register Fastest Revenue CAGR:

Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to significantly higher consumption of soy and soy-based products in countries in the region, large vegetarian consumer base, availability of extensive range of soy-based products in supermarkets and stores, increasing number of R&D initiatives to develop more cost-effective nutritional foods and beverages, and rising awareness regarding health benefits of soy proteins.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • DowDuPont
  • Victoria Group
  • Wilmar International
  • Bremil Group
  • Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech
  • Sonic Biochem
  • Linyi Shansong Biological Products
  • Crown Soya Protein Group
  • Hung Yang Foods

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2071

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global textured soy protein market based on type, form type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

  • Non-GMO
  • Conventional
  • Organic
  • Others

Form Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

  • Concentrates
  • Isolates
  • Soy flour

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

  • Foodo Meat Substituteso Dairy Alternativeso Infant Nutritiono Bakery
  • Feed

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

  • North Americao U.S.o Canadao Mexico
  • Europeo Germanyo U.K.o Franceo Italyo Spaino Swedeno BENELUXo Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Rest of APAC
  • Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of LATAM
  • Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao U.A.E.o South Africao Israelo Rest of MEA

Ask for Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2071

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

  • The reports include historical (2018-2020) and forecast (2021-2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.
  • Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.
  • The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.
  • The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.
  • Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.
  • The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

Explore Featured Blogs by Reports and Data:

Best Selling Perfume Brands in the World | Top 10 Companies

Consumer Preference for Branded Clothing Reshaping Fashion Industry Landscape | Top 10 Clothing Companies

Top 10 Brands At The Forefront Of The Global Washing Machine Market

Top 10 Artificial Turf Companies in the World Redefining the Way Games Are Played

Top 10 Beard Oil Brands: The Ultimate Guide to Beard Care

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

John WHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.comDirect Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-textured-soy-protein-market

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/use-of-textured-soy-protein-to-impart-unique-textural-properties-to-food-and-as-a-meat-substitute-to-drive-market-revenue-growth-reports-and-data-301432030.html

SOURCE Reports And Data

Comments / 0

Related
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Data Centre KVM Switches Market Growth Status and Revenue Expectation to 2031 Avocent(Emerson), Raritan(Legrand), Belkin

Global Data Centre KVM Switches Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Data Centre KVM Switches Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Data Centre KVM Switches Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Data Centre KVM Switches Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
MARKETS
TheStreet

European Meat Substitute Market 2021-2027: Foods For Tomorrow, Monde Nissin Corporation, Moving Mountains Foods, Premier Foods Plc And Schouten Europe Dominate

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Meat Substitute Market by Product Type, Source, And Category: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Europe is regarded as a potential market for meat substitute products. This is essentially attributable to the increase in...
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Rapid Adoption Of Low-Intensity Ultrasound Therapy In Various Medical Specialties To Fuel Revenue Growth Of The Ultrasound Market: Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has recently published its latest report titled " Ultrasound Market By Device Display (Color Ultrasound Devices, Black & White Ultrasound Devices), By Product (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Portability (Trolley/Cart, Compact/Handheld, Point-of-care), By Application, By End-use, And By Region Forecast To 2028."
MARKETS
TheStreet

Space Propulsion System Market Size To 19.97 Billion In 2028 | Increasing Use Of LEO Satellites For Earth Observation Is A Significant Factor Driving Global Space Propulsion System Market Revenue Growth , Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global space propulsion system market size was USD 6.67 billion in 2020. Increasing number of space exploration activities, increasing use of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for earth observation, rising emphasis on decreasing costs associated with space missions, increasing use of commercial off-the-shelf components in small satellites, and rising need for non-chemical propulsion systems are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Food Additives#Food Group#Meat Industry#Isolates#Flour#Conventional#Organic#Application Lrb#Bakery#Feed#Reports And Data#Cagr
TheStreet

Increasing Use Of Synthetic Zeolites As Heterogeneous Catalysts In Various Traditional And Emerging Catalytic Processes To Drive Market Growth: Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled " Synthetic Zeolites Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Mordenite, Ferrierite, Linde Type A, Linde Type X, Linde Type Y, Linde Type B, ZSM-5, and Others), By Application (Detergent Builder, Adsorbent, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Others), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Products, Petrochemical, Construction, Agriculture, Others), and By Region, Global Forecast To 2028."
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Meat substitutes are still tricky to market to consumers despite pandemic growth

The plant-based/meat alternative market has been growing for years, but it was during the pandemic that its profile soared. Meat substitutes remain relatively niche products, however. So how can its proponents break through to consumers?. Caroline Roux, associate professor of marketing at the John Molson School of Business, and Daniella...
AGRICULTURE
CleanTechnica

Are Alternative Proteins Worrying The Meat Industry?

In the US, 98% of people who buy plant-based meat also purchase conventional meat. It’s clear now that production of animal-based proteins has many limitations — environmental degradation, animal welfare, cultural considerations, and health constraints. The replacement of meat by alternative ingredients is fast becoming a norm in many countries around the world, with the numbers and varieties of alternative meat products expanding annually. The rapid growth of the alternative protein market is posing a threat to the conventional meat industry.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Global Vegan Cheese Market Report 2021-2028: Analysis & Forecasts By Product (Mozzarella, Ricotta), Source (Soy Milk, Cashew Milk), By End Use (Household, Foodservice)

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Cheese Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global vegan cheese market size is expected to reach USD 5.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.4%. Increasing acceptance of veganism among the consumers, especially among the millennials, has...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
clarkcountyblog.com

Ovarian Cancer Market Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast Research Report | Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline

Chicago, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Ovarian Cancer market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Ovarian Cancer market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Ovarian Cancer market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Ovarian Cancer market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Ovarian Cancer market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
CANCER
newfoodmagazine.com

JBS enters cultivated protein market with BioTech Foods takeover

Food manufacturing giant JBS foods has acquired BioTech as it looks to enter the growing cultivated protein market, as well as announcing a protein research centre in Brazil. Food manufacturing giant JBS has entered into an agreement to acquire control of Spanish company BioTech Foods. The deal signals the company’s entry into the cultivated protein market, which consists of producing food from animal cells and includes investment in building a new plant in Spain to scale up production. Along with the acquisition, JBS is also announcing the setting up of Brazil’s first cultivated protein research & development (R&D) centre, as it channels US$ 100 million to the two projects.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
clarkcountyblog.com

Impact of COVID- 19 | Functional Proteins Market 2021 Research Report Revenue Analysis of Kerry Group PLC , Arla Foods AMBA , Fonterra Co-Operative Group

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”. “Functional Proteins Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Functional Proteins Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Functional Proteins analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Meat Texture Additives

The Fiberstar Citri-Fi TX20 has been added by the brand to its lineup of methylcellulose-free solutions for plant-based meat alternatives that will provide enhanced texture for a more realistic mouthfeel. The additive is reported by the brand help with firmness levels as well as the recipe's ability to be thickened up while also providing a meat-like texture that doesn't come with much flavor. The citrus-based fiber could help to greatly enhance meat alternatives on the market with greater comparability to actual meat products.
AGRICULTURE
clarkcountyblog.com

Pea Protein Powder Market Analysis 2021, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price And Growth Rate

Pea Protein Powder Market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pea Protein Powder market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
MARKETS
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
CANCER
EatThis

This Cancer-Causing Substance Was Just Found in Spinach Sold Nationwide

Spinach is widely considered to be a superfood. It's packed with folate, omega-3s, lutein, iron, and more. Thus, it's little surprise that health experts around the globe extoll the benefits of this dark, leafy green vegetable. However, a recent inspection of nearly 175 samples of spinach pulled from various retailers has uncovered a danger often lurking in this healthy superstar: the heavy metal cadmium.
HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy