Moody's Analytics Launches Asset-Liability Management Tool For Insurance Investment

By Business Wire
 7 days ago

Moody's Analytics is pleased to announce the launch of RiskIntegrity™ Investment Insight, an asset-liability management (ALM) solution for insurance companies. The new tool combines data and modeling capabilities from across Moody's Analytics to help insurers to build liability-aware investment portfolios and better evaluate their investment strategies across a range of business metrics.

Insurance companies face a variety of challenges in managing their organization's investment strategy including understanding the impact of alternative asset classes, reducing the operational risk of maintaining complex data and models, and adapting to regulatory change. Available as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, RiskIntegrity Investment Insight helps insurers' ALM and investment teams address these challenges by bringing Moody's Analytics core content and models to life to deliver user-friendly analytics and reports on demand.

"Insurers are looking for control and visibility of the economic assumptions and scenarios embedded in their investment process. They need to be able to quickly assess the impact of investment decisions across a range of business metrics - economic, capital, and liquidity. RiskIntegrity Investment Insight will help insurers to perform strategic asset allocation, make better investment decisions, and take more control of their investment process," said Phil Mowbray, Senior Director at Moody's Analytics.

Using the tool, ALM and investment teams can develop new investment strategies to enhance risk-adjusted returns, and apply filters or constraints to align with their specific objectives and risk profiles.

RiskIntegrity Investment Insight is part of Moody's Analytics suite of award-winning solutions designed to help insurers manage current and emerging risks, and make better integrated risk decisions. Moody's Analytics insurance solutions include the RiskIntegrity™ for IFRS 17 solution, our AXIS™ actuarial system, and Climate Pathway Scenario Service.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Moody's Corporation (MCO) Report. Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs over 13,000 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

