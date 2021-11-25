ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mydecine Innovations Group Named Among Business Worldwide Magazine's List Of Top 20 Most Innovative Companies To Watch

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Denver, Colorado, Mydecine innovations Group is a biotechnology and digital tech company specialising in innovative, novel therapeutics for the treatment of certain mental health issues and addictions. Using a combination of world-class technology and drug development infrastructure, Mydecine is focused on improving the lives of millions of people worldwide. This trailblazing work has led to the company being named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its list of 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2021.

The list is a celebration of disruptive organisations that are challenging the status quo in their respective fields. The companies listed cover a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, banking, construction, energy and more. All are at the forefront of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures, and all have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and services that drive positive change.

Millions of people around the globe suffer from mental health and addiction issues, but there isn't a guaranteed "fix-all" pharmaceutical treatment available. Mydecine Innovations Group is at the cutting-edge of an exciting new trend that combines technology with natural ingredients, offering an innovative solution to an age-old problem.

Since its establishment in 2020, the company has wasted no time in its mission. Co-founders Joshua Bartch (CEO), Damon Michaels (COO) and Robert Roscow (CSO) are firm believers in the potential of psychedelic assisted psychotherapies, and are collaborating with leading educational establishments including Johns Hopkins University, Imperial College of London and the University of Alberta. Their key focus right now is on three core areas; Intellectual Property and R&D, Clinical Trials and Technology, and their aim is to demonstrate how compounds found in nature such as psilocybin can be improved for safe medical use.

Mydecine's focus to date has been on two key areas- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) & Psychological Trauma in Veterans; and Nicotine Addiction. In the USA alone, approximately 7,300 veterans commit suicide every year - that's one every 72 minutes. Smoking is another big killer, attributed to 20% of deaths in America every year, and while millions of smokers want to quit, success rates hover at around 7%.

There's a growing movement based around the use of psychedelics (particularly "magic mushrooms") to treat addiction and trauma based mental illnesses, and Mydecine is at the forefront. In just over a year the company has bult up an impressive network of collaborators, with eight clinical trial sites and five sponsored research sites around the world to date.

Through their exclusive partnership with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, Mydecine has access to a cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility and Health Canada Scheduled 1 Drugs and Substances Dealer's License, so the future of mental health and addiction treatments already looks much brighter.

To find out more, visit https://www.mydecine.com

More information on the winners and the Awards themselves can be found here: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2021/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact: David JonesAwards DepartmentE: david@bwmonline.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mydecine-innovations-group-named-among-business-worldwide-magazines-list-of-top-20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-301431777.html

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Caleres Debuts At No. 68 On Newsweek's Annual Most Responsible Company List

Caleres (CAL) - Get Caleres, Inc. Report has been named by Newsweek to the 2022 list of America's Most Responsible Companies. Caleres debuted at No. 68 in the rankings following the publication of its inaugural Environmental Social Governance (ESG) report earlier this year. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Parent Company Announces December 2021 Conference Participation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), a leading vertically-integrated California cannabis company, announced today that Troy Datcher, Chief Executive Officer of The Parent Company will participate in the following upcoming conferences. The National Black Caucus...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
TheStreet

Talis Biomedical Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care (the "Company"), announced that the Company's Board of Directors has granted an inducement award to Brian Blaser, the Company's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer. The inducement award was granted pursuant to the Company's 2021 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") as an inducement material to Mr. Blaser entering into employment with the Company, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

ConnX Expands Long-Standing Partnership With Kandy, Rolling Out Work From Everywhere Solutions For Large, Distributed Retailers

ATLANTA and PLAINSBORO, N,J., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.'s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications announced today an advance in their long-standing relationship with ConnX, Inc., a leader in digital communications transformation powered by AI and automation.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Grey Announces New Global Creative Leadership And Studio Structure

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Houston, Worldwide CEO of Grey, today announced that John Patroulis has been promoted to Global Creative Chairman & President, Creative Business, and Javier Campopiano has been promoted to Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of Grey and appointed creative leader of WPP's global Coca-Cola account.
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

Commercial Observer’s ‘Innovation Week’ Draws Top Names: Video

At the end of November, Commercial Observer gathered some of the biggest names in commercial real estate technology (a.k.a. proptech) for a series of forums. Most were virtual due to the pandemic. One was not — a forum entitled “Unleashing CRE’s Full Potential,” held in the flesh at 60 Madison Avenue.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Pharmaceuticals#Tech Company#Drugs#Health Canada#Johns Hopkins University#The University Of Alberta
KTAR News

3 Phoenix-area businesses make Inc. magazine list of best-led companies

PHOENIX – A trio of metro Phoenix midsize businesses worked their way onto a national magazine’s inaugural list of best-led companies in the country. Chandler-bound computer tech company Viavi Solutions led the Valley contingent on Inc. magazine’s compilation at No. 98, followed by Phoenix cannabis operator 4Front Ventures at No. 193. Mesa traffic-enforcement tech firm Verra Mobility was No. 211.
PHOENIX, AZ
Benzinga

Eightcap Partners Wins Most Innovative Affiliate Program Europe 2021 at the Global Business Review Magazine Awards

Businesses are just like people. To be successful, one needs to first establish a solid foundation in order to grow. With enough persistence and adjustment, things can really take off. Eightcap Partners is the same way - throughout its journey with partners, it relies on communication and adjustments. Growing a business does not have to come at the cost of business partners. In fact, it is quite the opposite - they are correlated in a way that without one, the other does not prosper as much as it can. Consequently, Eightcap Partners aims to provide excellence in its interaction with partners and innovation to continue building on partnerships that will endure the test of time.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

DHS Lists 11 R&D Topics for Small Business Innovation Research Program

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has released a presolicitation notice detailing 11 new research and development topics under its Small Business Innovation Research Program. Dusty Lang, SBIR director at DHS, said in a statement published Monday the program opens the door for small businesses to work...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Washington Business Journal

The Center for Innovative Technology has a new name. Here’s how it aims to impact Virginia's innovation ecosystem

The Center for Innovative Technology is now known as the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation. But it’s more than just a name change. The rebranding is seen as a vital step in helping to propel Virginia forward as a nationwide leader in innovation, startups and technology, said Bob Stolle, president and CEO of Herndon-based VIPC.
VIRGINIA STATE
martechseries.com

Vade for M365 Named a Finalist for CRN’s 2021 Tech Innovator Awards

Industry-leading Vade for M365 recognized in the Email Security category. Vade, a global leader in AI-based threat detection, user awareness and incident response with one billion protected mailboxes worldwide, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected Vade as a finalist for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. The company was recognized for its Vade for M365 product in the email security category.
TECHNOLOGY
Seeking Alpha

Chobani Has Innovated Itself Into A High-Growth Company

Chobani’s business model is driven by a focus on values, specifically sustainability and nutrition. Yet, these values are not a source of competitive advantage and did not prevent the company. Chobani Inc. (NASDAQ: CHO), the food maker made famous by its flagship Greek yogurt, filed to go public through an...
BUSINESS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Entrepreneurial culture among women, ingredient for innovation

The development of innovative ideas that seek to revolutionize the traditional is the common denominator in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, an element that has no gender. However, female participation is key in the development of an entrepreneurial culture at a global level. Under this scheme, the International Day of the Entrepreneur (November 19) aims to make visible the role of women in the creation of new economic units.
ECONOMY
elpasoheraldpost.com

City Named One of Nation’s Top Ten for Innovative Use of Technology

The City of El Paso has earned a spot in the Top 10 cities of its size in the 2021 Digital Cities Survey by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties. Now in its 21st year, the annual survey recognizes cities using technology to tackle...
EL PASO, TX
Fox News

Fitness companies battle it out over tech innovations

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
massachusettsnewswire.com

Fintech Innovator, Sales Boomerang named 49th fastest-growing company in North America on 2021 Deloitte Fast 500

Sales Boomerang’s extensive line of automated loan opportunity alerts generated 3,882% revenue growth over three years. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Sales Boomerang today announced it ranked 49 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Sales Boomerang grew 3,882% during this period.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy