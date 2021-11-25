ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Next-gen Fintech Platform DeFiato Completes First Round Of Private Fundraise

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago
  • Strong investor interest and participation from prominent Decentralised Finance-focused funds such as DAO Maker and Mirana Ventures
  • Surpassed 80,000 international users within 6 months

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiato, a next-generation fintech platform for Decentralised Finance (DeFi), successfully completed the first round of its private token sale. Participating investors include leading DeFi-focused funds DAO Maker, Mirana Ventures (a venture partner of Bybit and BitDAO), CRC Capital, Double Peak Group, Dweb3 Capital and 7 O'Clock Capital. The strong interest and participation reflects a high demand for secure, centralised exchange graded platforms with fiat on-ramp.

Many decentralised platforms present various technical barriers in on-chain farming, staking and trading, while off-chain activities face liquidity issues, fiat restrictions and the lack of a central multichain to support crypto assets and institutional-grade custodians.

With its proprietary technology, such as One-Click-To-Farm, combined with ease of fiat access and exchange-grade security, DeFiato eliminates technical barriers and financial risks associated with many decentralised platforms today. It provides a user experience similar to centralised services, such as assured security, quick settlements, ease-of-use and customer service support.

Since its launch in December 2020, DeFiato has onboarded more than 80,000 international users on its platform.

"With the success of our first private token sale round, we strive to accelerate business development and drive user growth," says Dr William H. Nguyen, CEO and Founder of DeFiato.

"DeFiato aims to actively develop real-world solutions that will pave the way forward for the entire DeFi industry. The quick uptake on DeFiato has reemphasised the importance and demand for our platform."

DeFiato enables users to gain access to hundreds of DeFi services on its aggregated, centralised system. Users can also safely and easily deposit, withdraw, swap, stake and even farm cryptocurrencies with just one click.

The platform currently supports Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX), with Solana (SOL) soon to be onboarded. As DeFiato supports multiple blockchains and products, it has become a leading cross-chain aggregator.

By the end of 2021, DeFiato will be launching its native utility token and mobile app. This token will be used primarily for payment of fees within the platform, and users of the token can expect significant cost savings. The platform will also onboard five more blockchains and release multiple new features.

About DeFiato

DeFiato is the next-gen mainstream Fintech platform for Decentralised Finance (DeFi) that eliminates technical barriers and financial risks associated with many decentralised platforms. It provides a user experience similar to centralised services, such as assured security, quick settlements, ease-of-use and customer service support.

The platform enables on-chain liquidity through various pools, across different chains. It also offers fiat on-ramp via Prime Trust and will also support peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.

For more information, visit www.defiato.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-gen-fintech-platform-defiato-completes-first-round-of-private-fundraise-301432046.html

SOURCE DeFiato

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

MetaVisa Announces $5 Million of Fundraising in Seed and Private Round

MetaVisa, a layer-3 middleware protocol built on Ethereum, dedicated to developing decentralized identity and building a credit system in the Metaverse, has announced that it has recently raised $5 million in seed and private round funding from Spark Digital Capital, Sora Ventures, Amplio Capital, HG Ventures, GTA Ventures, Seeded Ventures, Dutch Crypto Investors, Maven Capital, Black Mamba Ventures, Tensor Investment Corporation and Collinstar Capital.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

ChainBroker: Recent Private Fundraising Rounds

Interested in investing or availing for the public eye your own blockchain start-up? ChainBroker will ideally fit both clients. Today, ChainBroker is recognized as a legitimate cryptocurrency platform that keeps track of both private and public fundraising. All the interested parties may learn authentic and trustworthy information IDO/IEO rounds among others.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market, or Nasdaq, and trade under the ticker symbol "BPACU" beginning December 3, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BPAC" and "BPACW," respectively.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Israeli FinTech Startup Anchor Closes $15M Seed Round

Autonomous billing platform Anchor closed a $15 million seed funding round led by Rapyd Ventures, Entrée Capital, and Tal Ventures, according to a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 1). The fresh capital will be used to grow its team beyond its current workforce of 16, connect with new partners, and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Gen#Fundraise#Decentralised Finance#Dao Maker#Mirana Ventures#Crc Capital#Double Peak Group#Fiat Access And Exchange
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Future Fintech Enters into Strategic Cooperative Letter of Intent to Develop Metaverse Platform

Future FinTech Group Inc(FTFT)., a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that it signed a Strategic Cooperative Letter of Intent with Faya Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“Faya Digital”) to establish a metaverse research and operations platform. The metaverse is a combination of multiple elements of technology that encompasses virtual reality, online gaming and social media as well as a range of human activity where users can interact within a digital universe.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Techcelerator launches NEXT Fintech accelerator

Romania-based Techcelerator has launched a new edition of NEXT Fintech, a tech acceleration programme. The programme is developed with the support of Google for Startups, GapMinder VC, Stripe, Seedblink, TechAngels, RoFintech Association, Romania Tech Startups Association - ROTSA. Up to 10 growing fintech and SaaS start-ups will be selected, with MVPs ready to launch or in beta testing. Startups must present feasible digital products with a validated market need and potential for rapid expansion into international markets. In addition, start-ups must have a solid team, passionate and capable of execution.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Singapore fintech startup eyes B2B space in $30M Series A round

YouTrip has snagged $30 million in its Series A funding round, which it says will be used to beef up its payment products and grow its footprint in Southeast Asia. In particular, the Singapore-based fintech startup is eyeing the business-to-business (B2B) payments market, where small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are keen to adopt digital banking services.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Country
Singapore
roselawgroupreporter.com

Lessen is more: Real estate platform completes funding round, announces valuation

Lessen — a Scottsdale-based real estate marketplace platform — has completed a $170 million Series B funding round and announced a company valuation of more than $1 billion. Lessen’s platform links property owners with service professionals. The Series B funding round was led by California-based venture capital firm Fifth Wall...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
finextra.com

GDFA launches first ever green fintech taxonomy

The world’s first green fintech taxonomy has today been launched by the Green Digital Finance Alliance (GDFA) and the Swiss Green Fintech network, at the Building Bridges Summit in Geneva. The aim of the taxonomy is to develop and stimulate the green fintech market by enabling a harmonised approach for...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Next-generation Precision Medicine Company Allorion Therapeutics Completes Series A Financing Round

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allorion Therapeutics, a company focusing on next-generation precision medicine for oncology and autoimmune disease, today announced the completion of $40M Series A financing. This financing round is led by Qiming Venture Partners and participated by IDG Capital, Octagon Capital, Firstred Capital, and Elikon Venture. Existing investors - TF Capital and Med-Fine Capital - continued to support in this round.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NEWSBTC

Infinite Launch – The Next Disruptive Launchpad Listing On Kucoin After Closing $2.2M Fundraising Rounds

Infinite Launch is a next-generation cross-chain gateway for top Decentralized Finance(DeFi) and Non-Fungible token(NFT) projects with its unique allocation mechanism. The platform’s goal is to provide investors with access to the allocation pool regardless of the amount. Infinite Launch has raised $2.2 million in funding from reputable investors, including IBA,...
MARKETS
mpamag.com

Fintech platform reaches two-million membership milestone

Toronto-based fintech Borrowell has announced that total membership in its platform has exceeded two million. Borrowell is one of the forerunners in Canada when it comes to financial marketplace operations and credit education, and is the first company in Canada to offer credit scores for free via a partnership with Equifax in 2016.
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Funganomics Completes Its First Seed Investment Round to Accelerate Development of the NFT and Gaming Ecosystem

PRESS RELEASE. The Ethereum-based solution will be a premier, bespoke online community, bringing together NFT investors, partners, play-to-earn gamers and developers. While new NFT and PTE gaming sites are being deployed seemingly everyday, few if any have tied together in a seamless, intuitive way a truly robust and inclusive community that delights and rewards all key stakeholders.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Healthcare Fintech PayZen Secures $15M via Series A Round Led by SignalFire

which claims to be a “mission-driven” Fintech addressing healthcare affordability, has announced it completed a $15 million Series A round. SignalFire has reportedly led the Fintech firm’s investment round, along with contributions from Link Ventures and 7wireVentures, as well as existing investors Viola Ventures and Picus Capital, “bringing the total amount raised to $20 million.”
ECONOMY
pymnts

FinTech Euronet Worldwide Debuts Real-Time International Payments Platform Dandelion

Euronet Worldwide, a global FinTech solutions and payments provider, has rolled out a cross-border payment platform to boost business integration, according to a press release. Called Dandelion, the product offers real-time connectivity to local payment rails in 162 countries. It also provides transparency, a customizable application programming interface (API), integrated...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Slatt Capital And Doug Watson Form Joint Venture To Enter The Fund Business

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Doug Watson to expand into the commercial real estate private lending bridge loan business. The newly formed venture will operate as the Bridger Fund. The fund, opening to investors in early 2022, will provide private commercial real estate bridge loans in California.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy