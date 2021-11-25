ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

EFCTC: MEP Busoi Brings EU Policymakers, Member State Authorities And Industry Together In The Fight Against Black Market HFCs

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

BRUSSELS, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A panel of policymakers from European Union (EU) institutions and member states, as well as leaders from industry recently came together to discuss how to put an end to the illegal trade of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). The event was hosted by MEP and Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) Committee Chair Cristian-Silviu Bușoi and organised by the European FluoroCarbons Technical Committee (EFCTC).

The black market has been thriving in the EU over the past years due to uneven enforcement of the EU F-gas regulation's quota system for HFCs. The event was an opportunity to exchange experiences and effective measures to stop this black market from harming legitimate business, feeding organised crime and undermining the EU's climate policy.

The panellists agreed that there is not one way to combat HFC smuggling and that authorities need to be very agile: "We need to catch up with these fraudsters. They are very clever in finding new opportunities to make profits illegally," said Ernesto Bianchi, Director for Revenue and International Operations and acting Deputy Director-General at the European Anti-Fraud Office, OLAF.

Bente Tranholm-Schwarz, European Commission Deputy Head of Unit at the Directorate-General for Climate Action, added: "The Commission is aiming to close these holes with the help of the new F-gas regulation which will be proposed next year."

Recently, some member states have taken effective steps to address the issue. Konstantinos Aravossis, Secretary General for Natural Environment and Water at Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy, spoke about recent steps taken in Greece where a Ministerial Decision is due to be implemented to combat HFC smuggling. Pärtel Niitaru from the Estonian Ministry of the Environment also presented planned measures in Estonia which include increased fines and a ban of the possession and sales of non-refillable containers.

Information sharing between member state authorities was raised as another way to remain one step ahead of HFC smugglers. Panellists suggested pooling intelligence and bringing together data from multiple sources to better understand and combat illegally traded HFCs from entering the EU. Cooperation would also ensure that when enforcement is strengthened at one border, smuggling is not simply displaced to another trade route.

MEP Cristian-Silviu Busoi closed the discussion, calling for MEPs to raise awareness in their home countries. "The key issue is to enforce the current legislation," he concluded.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/efctc--mep-busoi-brings-eu-policymakers-member-state-authorities-and-industry-together-in-the-fight-against-black-market-hfcs-301432041.html

SOURCE The European Fluorocarbons Technical Committee (EFCTC)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU court calls for dismissal of Hungary-Poland challenge

The European Union’s highest court on Thursday advised that the principle to link the bloc’s budget disbursements to the respect for rule of law are compatible with the bloc's laws and that the challenge by Hungary and Poland should be dismissed. The right-wing governments of both nations argued that such a decision lacked the proper legal basis. Both nations, large recipients of EU funds, have come under increasing criticism over the past few years that they are veering away from the Western principles of the respect of rule of law in their nations. The advice of the court precedes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year

The British and Irish governments expressed optimism Thursday that a thorny spat between the U.K. and the European Union over Northern Ireland trade can be resolved, but Ireland s top diplomat indicated that negotiations were likely to drag on into next year. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the talks over post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member, had not produced a “breakthrough moment.” But neither has there been a breakdown that seemed to loom for months.“Do I think that all issues can be resolved linked to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#European Commission#Hfcs#Mep#Efctc#Eu Policymakers#Hfc#The Commission#A Ministerial Decision
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU proposes longer legal limbo for migrants from Belarus

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed  letting member states bordering Belarus, and facing migrant flows allegedly orchestrated by Minsk, to keep arrivals' asylum claims in legal limbo for longer. The proposal needs approval from the EU's member states to go ahead. 
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Russia seeking to destabilise and split Europe: Latvian PM

Latvia's prime minister on Wednesday accused Russia of seeking to destabilise and split Europe with a series of actions including its latest build-up of troops on the border with Ukraine. In an interview with Agence France-Presse, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins described the build-up as "disturbing" and said it was the latest in a series of interconnected actions by the Kremlin including limits on gas supply, its buttressing of the regime in Belarus and disinformation.
POLITICS
BBC

EU launches €300bn bid to challenge Chinese influence

The EU has revealed details of a €300bn (£255bn; $340bn) global investment plan, described as a "true alternative" to China's Belt and Road strategy. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Global Gateway scheme should become a trusted brand. China has funded rail, roads and ports but has...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU wants 'verifiable proof' Chinese tennis player is safe

The European Union wants China to release “verifiable proof" that tennis player Peng Shuai is safe and to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into her sexual assault allegations. Peng, a three-time Olympian and former top-ranked doubles player, dropped out of public view after accusing a former Communist Party official of sexual assault.Peng only has had a few direct contacts with officials outside China since she disappeared from public view earlier this month. She told Olympic officials in a Nov. 21 video call from Beijing that she was safe and well.“Her recent public reappearance does not ease concerns about...
TENNIS
The Independent

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

Outcry forces EU to ditch plan for inclusive language

The European Commission has walked back an attempt to mandate the use of ?inclusive? language after lawmakers claimed the new rules were an effort to ?cancel? Christian references and lacked ?common sense.?. An internal guidebook for inclusive communication called on EU officials to "update their language" and avoid phrasing that...
SOCIETY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy