Australia

Australia sending troops to Solomon Islands as unrest grows

By DAVID RISING, ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia announced Thursday it is sending police, troops and diplomats to the Solomon...

www.ftimes.com

Reuters

Explainer: -What is behind unrest in the Solomon Islands?

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Four people were killed during violent anti-government protests in the Solomon Islands that prompted Australia to send police and soldiers to help keep order. In three days of unrest last week, buildings were set ablaze and shops looted by protesters angered by problems such as...
CHINA
Axios

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign interference for unrest

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Friday "foreign powers" were to blame for days of unrest in the South Pacific nation. Why it matters: His government's decision to change alliances from Taiwan to China sparked a wave of anger and massive protests and riots...
WORLD
Scott Morrison
New York Post

Taiwan defense minister says island can counter China’s military

Taiwan’s defense minister said Monday that the island nation’s armed forces have the capability to respond to aggression from China’s military amid heightened tensions between the two countries. ​”Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power,” Defen​se Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters​. “Our...
POLITICS
AFP

Ex-airline boss lands as New Zealand opposition leader

Former airline boss Christopher Luxon was elected leader of New Zealand's main opposition National Party Tuesday, becoming the party's fifth leader to try to unseat Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. In appointing an experienced business executive, National hope to repeat the success of former leader John Key, a former Merrill Lynch broker who won three elections for the party and served as prime minister from 2008-16.
AUSTRALIA
AFP

French minister in talks with unions on troubled Caribbean islands

France's minister for overseas territories left the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Monday night at an impasse over ways to end more than a week of violent protests sparked by Covid-19 restrictions. Before departing for more talks in neighbouring Martinique, Sebastien Lecornu told reporters that the Guadeloupe negotiations had been deadlocked over the "obvious and indispensable" demand that the various unions condemn the violence. Discussions were not possible so long as the unions "do not want to condemn assassination attempts" against security forces, he said. Unrest in the former colonial outpost began with a protest over compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for health workers, but quickly ballooned into a broader revolt over living conditions, and spread to next door Martinique.
PROTESTS
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Australia
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China, Russia attacking US satellites ‘every single day,’ Space Force general says

China and Russia are targeting U.S. satellites with electronic attacks “every single day,” U.S. Space Force Gen. David Thompson told the Washington Post last week. In an interview with Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin on the sidelines of the Halifax International Security Forum, Thompson said, “The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time.”
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

Are Russians hunting to fish the wreckage of the UK F-35B that crashed last week like they did with that of a US Navy F-14 that fell off the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy in 1976?

Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
WORLD

