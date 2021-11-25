ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Just Go! partners with A-Rosa River Cruises for 2022

By Samantha Mayling
Travel Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTour operator Just Go! Holidays has partnered with A-Rosa River Cruises to offer 2022 sailings to its clients on the Douro, Rhone, Danube and Seine. The coach holiday specialist said the move was part of a strategy to increase its range of premium holidays and widen...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

AmaWaterways Vs Avalon Waterways River Cruises: 8 Key Differences

Watching the world sail by in your luxurious floating hotel room easily becomes an addictive method of vacationing around the world. River cruising has been popular on European rivers for many years, however, cruise lines have expanded their offerings to exotic destinations like the Mekong, Magdalena, Amazon, and other fascinating rivers around the world. AmaWaterways vs Avalon Waterways river cruises have many similarities and more than a few key differences to take into consideration as you plan your first or next river cruise.
TRAVEL
cruiseindustrynews.com

TUI’s Second River Cruise Ship Skyla Christened, Sets Sail

The TUI Skyla, the second ship in the TUI River Cruises fleet has officially been christened before embarking on her first itinerary, Mistletoe & Rhine. The ship set sail on Nov. 23 and will call at German cities including Cologne, Dusseldorf and Koblenz. Guests will be able to attend Christmas markets in these locations, as well as enjoy the Christmas activities, mulled wine and regional Christmas dishes onboard.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Travel Weekly

Tui River Cruises launches second vessel on the Rhine

Tui River Cruises’ has launched its second ship, whch has embarked on its maiden itinerary on the Rhine. The top deck of Tui Skyla was turned into a winter wonderland-themed area to celebrate. A live choir sang and festive drinks were handed out to guests – including the ship’s godmother,...
GERMANY
cntraveler.com

On a River Cruise Through the Douro Valley, Finding a Real Taste of Portugal

The vino in Portugal's Douro Valley is delicious, inexpensive, and plentiful. For just 10 euros at the Quinta da Pacheca vineyard, I had a flight of two wines and two ports. If that weren't enough, my waiter, Arsenio, came over and asked, “Do you like surprises?” I said I did, and he brought me a bonus 40-year-old port that was just slightly chilled. By that time, I was feeling no pain, even when I made my way down from the vineyard to the main road, where a large gate was closed and locked. Rather than walk back all that way uphill to the vineyard, I decided to embrace my sense of adventure (and generous buzz) and simply climbed over the gate in my Chanel ballet flats. After all, I had a cruise to get back to.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Cruise#Cruise Ships#A Rosa River Cruises#Seine#The A Rosa
travelweekly.com

Year ends on a sour note for river cruise lines in Europe

Lockdowns in Austria and Germany, more than 20 months into the Covid-19 pandemic, have resulted in Danube River cruise cancellations for the remainder of the year. Austria, home to Vienna's sprawling Christmas market frequented by most river cruise lines, entered a country-wide lockdown on Nov. 22, which completely restricts tourist entry and is expected to last at least through Dec. 13.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Riviera River Cruises’ 2023 European River Cruises Now on Sale

WHY IT RATES: With so many people eager to return to cruising post-pandemic, Riviera River Cruises is putting its 2023 itineraries on sale earlier than ever before—and at the same rates as its 2022 departures. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer. Riviera River Cruises has announced that its 2023 European...
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

River cruise lines give tips on selling groups

MIAMI BEACH -- Travel advisors who sell an AmaWaterways voyage earn an average commission of more than $1,500, vice president of sales Alex Pinelo said last week during a session about selling river cruises at Travel Weekly's CruiseWorld. So, it stands to reason that if booking individual clients on river...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
wjhl.com

Kathy’s Cruises: Heading to Vienna on the Danube River

(WJHL) – Travel expert Kathy Kennedy is traveling throughout Europe and is river cruising along the Danube River toward Vienna in this segment of Kathy’s Cruises. For more information, call (423) 323-1344 or go to exclusivecruisetravel.com.
TRAVEL
caribjournal.com

Princess Cruises Just Relaunched Another Ship for the Caribbean

Princess Cruises has continued its Caribbean relaunch with the return of. Caribbean Princess to Fort Lauderdale. Caribbean Princess is saling roundtrip voyages from Port Everglades, with stops at destinations like St Kitts, Cozumel, St Thomas, Grand Cayman and Princess Cays in The Bahamas. The company says passengers can combine two...
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

MSC Cruises Officially Names its Largest Ship in the Fleet

MSC Cruises celebrates the naming of one of its newest and largest cruise ships, MSC Virtuosa, during an event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The naming follows the ship first debuting in the UK earlier in 2021 and completing cruises in Europe. MSC Virtuosa Naming in Dubai. With the...
ECONOMY
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Norwegian Air to lease Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Norwegian Air is lease two Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as the airline continues to “selectively grow” its fleet. Delivery will enable the Scandinavian low cost carrier to fulfil its summer 2022 flying programme with about 270 routes. The lease time for each aircraft is for nine years and carries...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel Weekly

Play adds Dublin-Reykjavik route from spring 2022

Start-up Icelandic carrier Play has announced flights from Dublin to Reykjavik from the end of April. The new low-cost airline will make its Irish debut in spring 2022 having launched elsewhere in Europe this year. Play will operate 2.5-hour flights three times a week to Dublin on one of its...
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

European airports back calls for axing of blanket travel bans

Europe’s airports have joined calls for the axing of blanket travel bans in response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Trade body ACI Europe said it gave its “strongest support” to calls from the World Health Organisation to take a “calm and measured approach” to the new variant. And it...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Havila Voyages aims to ‘build brand’ during Wave

Havila Voyages’ UK boss believes the new Norwegian coastal line will be operating at full tilt by the 2023 winter season. Havila Capella, the first of four 640-passenger ships, is set to launch out of Bergen on December 12, before the remaining three vessels come into service during 2022. All...
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

Airline chiefs forecast business travel will return

Business travel will largely recover from Covid-19 but could be more impacted by corporate carbon-reduction policies, say aviation leaders. EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren told the World Aviation Festival in London: “Business travel is already coming back – for us, I think, more than for others. “SMEs are coming back...
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

MSC Virtuosa to return to UK next summer

MSC Cruises will bring MSC Virtuosa back to Southampton next summer before it deploys another ship during the winter season. MSC Virtuosa, which can carry up to 6,300-passengers, will operate a mix of 20 sailings, ranging in length from two to 14 nights calling into destinations in Norway, the Baltics and the western Mediterranean. Voyages are now available to book.
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Club Med unveils plans for new US resort in 2024

Club Med has announced plans to open its first new resort in the US for 20 years in December 2024. The new property at Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville, Utah, will also be the brand’s first five-star Exclusive Collection resort in the US. Club Med chief executive Henri Giscard D’Estaing announced...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy