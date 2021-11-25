Just Go! partners with A-Rosa River Cruises for 2022

The vino in Portugal's Douro Valley is delicious, inexpensive, and plentiful. For just 10 euros at the Quinta da Pacheca vineyard, I had a flight of two wines and two ports. If that weren't enough, my waiter, Arsenio, came over and asked, “Do you like surprises?” I said I did, and he brought me a bonus 40-year-old port that was just slightly chilled. By that time, I was feeling no pain, even when I made my way down from the vineyard to the main road, where a large gate was closed and locked. Rather than walk back all that way uphill to the vineyard, I decided to embrace my sense of adventure (and generous buzz) and simply climbed over the gate in my Chanel ballet flats. After all, I had a cruise to get back to.

