ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another chilly day Friday

By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
KWQC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Clear skies overnight will allow our Friday morning temperatures to get VERY cold. Lows will range from the upper...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Sunny and 60s ahead of snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday and Friday will be the weather days we have been waiting for. High temperatures will reach the low 60s under sunny skies Thursday. That’s nearly 20 degrees above the normal high for this time of year. Our record high on this date is 75 degrees, set...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad Cities#Kwqc
wearegreenbay.com

Mild for Thursday, watching chances at snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today: High temperatures will be running above average for Thursday, into the mid 40s. Partly cloudy skies will be in the area throughout the day. Wind gusts may climb over 20 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies to start, but a...
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

December starting off on the warm side

Temperatures and humidity will continue to be high over the next couple of days and making it not feel like it's December. Rainfall chances will also stay very low until early next week when our next cold front arrives.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm And Windy Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, today’s going to be a warm one with high temperatures around 60 degrees. If we hit the 60-degree mark it would be the first of the month. It may not be something as unusual as you are thinking. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Over the past decade, we have seen on average three December days, 27 total days, with temperatures at 60 degrees or higher. While most years saw at least one December day at 60 or higher, we had no 60 degree days...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KMBC.com

Record Heat This Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny and very warm. High 73. Mostly sunny and warm Friday. High 66. Increasing clouds Saturday with easterly winds at 10-15 gusting 20 mph. Cooler. High 51. Scattered clouds and some sunshine Sunday with south winds becoming northerly at 15 gusting 25 mph. High 56.
KANSAS CITY, MO
cw39.com

Houston weather: foggy mornings, warm days, cold fronts next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than patchy dense fog in the morning, it has been an uneventful stretch of weather here in Southeast Texas. That will start to change over the next few days. As for this Thursday, the dense fog advisory ends at 9 a.m. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
HOUSTON, TX
yourbasin.com

Still Warmer Than Normal 12-02-2021

Many parts of West Texas are experiencing higher-than-normal morning temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s with that warm trend continuing in the afternoon with temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips will also be tracking the slightly more humid conditions with a mix of clouds and sun.
WEST, TX
KWQC

Cooler Temperatures Into The Weekend

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Friday our highs get back to the mid 50s with 40s and 50s for the weekend. We might get a light rain on Sunday and we’ll be watching for snow or a rain/snow mix on Tuesday of next week. Temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
kgns.tv

Another warm day in paradise

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Oh the weather outside is so delightful, because it’s expected to be breezy and sunny!. On Thursday, we’ll start out in the upper 60s and see a high of about 84 degrees. Expect to be in the 80s from Thursday all the way into Sunday. Not...
LAREDO, TX
KRIS 6 News

December starting off on the warm side

Temperatures and humidity will continue to be high over the next couple of days and making it not feel like it's December. Rainfall chances will also stay very low until early next week when our next cold front arrives.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Linger Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures continue. Thursday’s temperatures will reach the upper 50s with a mix of clouds and sun. Sprinkles are possible Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. By Sunday, rain chances return with a potential for a rain and snow mix late in the evening.  
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago welcomes above average temps ahead of the weekend

CHICAGO - The sun isn’t even up yet and already temperatures are running about 10 degrees above the normal high for early December. Skies are mostly cloudy and there’s a small chance of a light shower between about 6-9 a.m. The rest of the day will be breezy and mild with increasing sunshine.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy