Uganda shilling stable, to firm due to agriculture export inflows

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

KAMPALA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was steady on Thursday and was expected to gain ground on the back of month-end dollar inflows from coffee, tea and cocoa exporters, traders said.

At 0852 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,555/3,565, compared to Wednesday's close 3,560/3,570.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

