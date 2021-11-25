The Titanic Museum In Tennessee Just Might Be The Strangest Tourist Trap Yet
Far out in the North Atlantic, in 12,000 feet of water, the RMS Titanic found its resting spot after striking an iceberg. The incident claimed more than 1,500 lives, spurred a blockbuster film, and inspired a museum that’s far from any ocean. The Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge bills itself as the World’s Largest Titanic attraction, and a visit is a ticket to maritime disaster. You’ll get a feel for what it was like to be a passenger on this ill-fated journey, right in the middle of Tennessee. Here’s what’s waiting for you at the museum.
Before you leave, you can discover the fate of the passenger printed on your boarding pass with a stop in the Memorial Room. The sea of names is a sobering reminder of the scores of lives that were impacted by this terrible disaster.
The Titanic Museum is open daily, year-round. There’s also a sister Titanic museum in Branson, Missouri. Once you’ve taken in the Titanic, here are some more roadside attractions in Tennessee that will blow your mind!
Address: Titanic Museum Attraction, 2134 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, USA
