The Titanic Museum In Tennessee Just Might Be The Strangest Tourist Trap Yet

By Ben Jones
 7 days ago

Far out in the North Atlantic, in 12,000 feet of water, the RMS Titanic found its resting spot after striking an iceberg. The incident claimed more than 1,500 lives, spurred a blockbuster film, and inspired a museum that’s far from any ocean. The Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge bills itself as the World’s Largest Titanic attraction, and a visit is a ticket to maritime disaster. You’ll get a feel for what it was like to be a passenger on this ill-fated journey, right in the middle of Tennessee. Here’s what’s waiting for you at the museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAaK2_0d6aSSMn00
The Titanic Museum is located in Pigeon Forge. The impressive building is a half-scale replica of the Titanic, complete with an iceberg that never melts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYwgS_0d6aSSMn00
When you arrive at the museum, you'll receive an actual boarding pass of a Titanic passenger or crew. Climb aboard and see what treasures and wonders await inside this massive structure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333Wdj_0d6aSSMn00
The museum has more than 400 artifacts connected to the Titanic – they are all directly from the ship or its passengers. The collection is valued at over $4.5 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHGCj_0d6aSSMn00
The heart of the ship is the grand staircase, which you might remember from the Titanic movie. It cost over $1 million to construct and it’s as grand as you might imagine, complete with oak carvings and cherub statues.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmIGw_0d6aSSMn00
The museum is more than artifacts, though - it recreates the experience of being on a sinking ship. You can experience the sloping decks that passengers clung to as the boat started sinking beneath the waves.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydH4L_0d6aSSMn00
In case you wondered what the North Atlantic feels like in April, you can experience that, too – you can touch an “iceberg” and feel 28-degree water.

Before you leave, you can discover the fate of the passenger printed on your boarding pass with a stop in the Memorial Room. The sea of names is a sobering reminder of the scores of lives that were impacted by this terrible disaster.

The Titanic Museum is open daily, year-round. There’s also a sister Titanic museum in Branson, Missouri. Once you’ve taken in the Titanic, here are some more roadside attractions in Tennessee that will blow your mind!

Address: Titanic Museum Attraction, 2134 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, USA

