ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery In Pennsylvania Will Chill You To The Bone

By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Pennsylvania
Only In Pennsylvania
 7 days ago

Cemeteries provide solace for those left behind. We can visit our loved ones, chat with them, and leave loving gifts at their grave. Perhaps most importantly, we feel closer to those we have lost. Most cemeteries are quiet and peaceful. However, the residents at some – like this haunted cemetery in Pennsylvania – are restless and let visitors know of their unhappiness.

The story of the haunting of Strasburg Cemetery begins with the sad tale of Annie Gonder, perhaps best described as the black sheep of her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjOzh_0d6aO45K00
Google Maps

She was so unpopular and disliked within her family, in fact, that she was forced to live alone in the small family home. The rest of the family lived nearby in the Gonder Mansion, built by her brother, a railroad tycoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NNcr_0d6aO45K00
Google/Angela Paviva

Annie lived her life in that small house until she was found dead in a local creek in 1918. How or why died was undetermined. Was it merely an accident, suicide, or something more sinister?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgJE5_0d6aO45K00
Flickr/Frank G. Heron

In any case, Annie may have never lived in the opulent mansion during her life, but she apparently became a regular visitor after her death. Passersby tell of seeing her peering out of a window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsQLI_0d6aO45K00
Google/Rich Deimler

She’s also been heard laughing maniacally from within the mansion. However, that laughter is typically only heard by men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fg7xU_0d6aO45K00
Flickr/Thoth God of Knowledge

When Annie’s not hanging out at her brother’s mansion, she’s wandering aimlessly through Strasburg Cemetery. Her plot in the cemetery isn’t with the rest of her family, but it is within eyesight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kkmq4_0d6aO45K00
Flickr/Tristan Loper

Perhaps that final insult resulted in Annie spending so much time hanging out at the cemetery. She’s been seen standing near her grave. When she’s not seen, a white light or an eerie mist guards her final resting place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgV7f_0d6aO45K00
Flickr/Tristan Loper

However, she’s not the only spirit said to remain at the cemetery. Others tell of seeing a mysterious little girl in a blue dress running around the cemetery while shadows of another child have been spotted playing in the cemetery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437ymt_0d6aO45K00
Flickr/Tristan Loper

Have you been to this haunted cemetery in Pennsylvania? Did you experience anything out of the ordinary? Share your experience in the comments! Up for more paranormal exploration? Here are more haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania that are well worth a visit, especially if you want to increase your chances of experiencing the paranormal.

The post The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery In Pennsylvania Will Chill You To The Bone appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Pennsylvania

Big Mine Run Geyser Is Pennsylvania’s Only Geyser, And It’s Worth A Stop

Pennsylvania is full of surprises. Those surprises certainly keep life interesting, providing us with new and unique places to explore. Did you know, for example, that there’s a geyser in Pennsylvania? Big Mine Run Geyser in Pennsylvania isn’t particularly well known, and you won’t need very much time to check it out. However, it’s well worth a stop for a view and to snap some photos.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Olde Time Christmas Is An Old-Fashioned Christmas Festival In Pennsylvania That Will Take You Back In Time

Christmas celebrations aren’t hard to come by, no matter where we live in Pennsylvania. We can find a little bit of everything – big, flashy light shows, quaint neighborhood festivals, and big-city celebrations. If you prefer an old-fashioned Christmas, you’ll definitely want to start planning a trip to Jim Thorpe. The Switzerland of Pennsylvania transforms […] The post Olde Time Christmas Is An Old-Fashioned Christmas Festival In Pennsylvania That Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

The Timeless Pennsylvania Restaurant Everyone Needs To Visit At Least Once

Dining out consistently offers unique experiences. After all, we can journey back to the 1960s at a classic diner; kick back and relax at a popular bar and grill; or dress to the nines at a beloved fine dining restaurant. Some restaurants provide a timeless experience, where you know that you’ll receive the same delicious […] The post The Timeless Pennsylvania Restaurant Everyone Needs To Visit At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

The Breathtaking Park In Pennsylvania Where You Can Watch Bald Eagles Soar

Pennsylvania is known for its rich wildlife population – from deer and foxes to woodpeckers and hawks. We’re also quite fortunate to have an abundance of bald eagles. If you’re never been wildlife watching, you might want to add it to your to do list. One of the best places, in fact, to marvel at and snap photos of the bald eagles is Pymatuning State Park in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Only In Pennsylvania

Here Are The Top 7 Christmas Towns In Pennsylvania. They’re Magical.

It’s that time of year again: the skies are threatening snow, garlands are appearing all over town, and Christmas music is piping through the speakers in each shop you enter. A fun way to get into the Christmas spirit is to visit places that go all-out for the holiday with trees, lights, treats, and more. […] The post Here Are The Top 7 Christmas Towns In Pennsylvania. They’re Magical. appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Savor Every Sweet Bite Of The One-Of-A-Kind Creations At Film Cakez Bakery In Pennsylvania

Anyone with a sweet tooth will likely agree that we can never have too many bakeries – from the classic mom and pops to the cutting-edge shops that will leave us speechless. Film Cakez Bakery in Pennsylvania sits somewhere between. You’ll feel right at home in the cozy bakery that uses cake mapping to create […] The post Savor Every Sweet Bite Of The One-Of-A-Kind Creations At Film Cakez Bakery In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Don’t Let The Outside Fool You, This Bar & Grill In Pittsburgh Is A True Hidden Gem

Pittsburgh’s dotted with hidden gems, some that we might even pass by on a regular or a daily basis. If you travel along Carson Street through the South Side, you’ve probably gone past Excuses Bar & Grill in Pittsburgh. After all, with its bright green exterior, it’s pretty tough to miss. However, if you haven’t stepped inside yet, you’ll want to remedy that and discover this hidden gem.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Haunted House#Most Haunted#To The Bone#Google Rich Deimler
Only In Pennsylvania

Stroll Through A Lush Forested Area On The Owl Creek Reservoir Trail In Pennsylvania

An hour or two outdoors can do so much for the soul, can’t it? Even if we’re having a lousy day, we can spend a bit of time in the sunshine, drinking in the fresh air, and listening to the still of nature as our mood steadily improves. Owl Creek Reservoir Trail in Pennsylvania provides […] The post Stroll Through A Lush Forested Area On The Owl Creek Reservoir Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

10 Things You Thought You’d Always Hate About Pennsylvania, But Have Learned To Love

Most of us can probably list a whole lot of things we love about Pennsylvania. However, are there any things you always thought you’d hate about the state that you really ended up loving? Maybe the intensity of sports fan, for example, grated on your nerves at first, but after time, you joined in the fun and became that intense too. Here are 10 things you might not have been all too thrilled about in Pennsylvania at one time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Visit 15 Christmas Lights Displays In Pennsylvania For A Magical Experience

Pennsylvania is ready to transform into a virtual winter wonderland with millions of Christmas lights twinkling from homes, parks, and businesses throughout the state. Santa appears in the malls, and kids will behave exceedingly well as they write their Christmas lists. Get in the holiday spirit with a visit to one of the best Christmas […] The post Visit 15 Christmas Lights Displays In Pennsylvania For A Magical Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

From Skillets To French Toast, Fay’s Country Kitchen Has Some Of The Best Breakfasts In Pennsylvania

A good breakfast is the perfect way to start the day. However, breakfast isn’t just for mornings. We can eat it any time of the day or the night, whenever we’re craving a hearty, filling meal. Fay’s Country Kitchen in Pennsylvania knows a little something about dishing up one of the best breakfasts in the state. After all, the quaint eatery has been a favorite morning (and afternoon) spot for Pennsylvanians since 1973.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Only In Pennsylvania

The Best Little Italian Market Pennsylvania Has Been Wowing Visitors Since 1919

Shopping at a big box store is worlds apart from going to our local, family-owned shops. Whether in business for a few years or more than a century, those small, charming mom-and-pop shops offer a personalized experience. We’re often greeted warmly, take our time browsing, and feel right at home. This darling Italian market in […] The post The Best Little Italian Market Pennsylvania Has Been Wowing Visitors Since 1919 appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Devour The Best Homemade Cinnamon Rolls At This Bakery In Pittsburgh

Mmm..mmm…Pittsburgh is the city to live in, especially for those of us who love scrumptious, old-fashioned goodies – like cinnamon rolls. We all know that taste is subjective, but we can probably agree that Pittsburgh knows how to make some of the best cinnamon rolls anywhere. To taste what have been called some of the best, make your way to this bakery in Pittsburgh and decide for yourself.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Choose From More Than 30 Flavors Of Scrumptious Cupcakes When You Visit The Caketeria In Pennsylvania

Satisfying a sweet tooth can be oh-so-fun. However, if we’re spoiled with choices, we can also face quite the delicious dilemma of deciding how best to cure our craving. If it’s a cupcake you’re after, make a beeline for The Caketeria in Pennsylvania. The adorable bakery features a scrumptious selection of more than 30 cupcake flavors. (That’s just the beginning of the deliciousness that awaits, too.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

DiNunzio’s Italian Hoagie In Pennsylvania Will Leave You Absolutely Stuffed

A good hoagie never fails to fill us up. We’re pretty fortunate to have an abundance of places – from Wawa and Sheetz to hoagie shops – to indulge ourselves in a mighty hoagie that will leave us savoring every bite. However, if it’s a classic Italian hoagie (or any other kind, really) you’re craving, you’ll definitely want to make your way to DiNunzio’s Italian Hoagie in Pennsylvania. See if it earns a rave review from you like it does from other satisfied guests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

The Heart And Soul Of Pennsylvania Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas

Pennsylvania may be best known for its bookend cities – Philadelphia in the eastern half of the state and Pittsburgh in the western half. In between the two major cities, the landscape is dotted with darling villages and enchanting small towns that really define the heart and the soul of Pennsylvania. These seven small towns […] The post The Heart And Soul Of Pennsylvania Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Valos Chocolates Near Pittsburgh Has Been Satisfying Chocolate Cravings Since 1947

Chocoholics might define Pittsburgh and its neighborhoods as something of a delicious paradise. After all, we’re pretty spoiled to have some of the best chocolate shops around, which makes it easy to indulge in our favorite treat. Valos Chocolates near Pittsburgh, a beloved chocolate shop, has been satisfying chocolate cravings for decades. Once you visit chances are you’ll become a customer for life.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pittsburgh

The Unrivaled Canyon Hike Near Pittsburgh Everyone Should Take At Least Once

We’ve got some pretty spectacular natural scenery in Pittsburgh and not too far from the city. We don’t have a true canyon within easy driving distance of the city. (For that, you’d have to make the four-hour drive to Pine Greek Gorge.) However, we do have access to a breathtaking gorge that sits along the […] The post The Unrivaled Canyon Hike Near Pittsburgh Everyone Should Take At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Take A Journey Through This One-Of-A-Kind Bridge Park In Pennsylvania

While we have an abundance of state parks to explore, sometimes we just want to stay closer to home. Our neighborhood parks, after all, provide an idyllic backdrop for scenic hikes, leisurely picnics, and relaxing moments spent soaking up the sun and the fresh air. Covered Bridge Park in Pennsylvania, for example, is the perfect spot to spend a few hours or an entire day, and it ranks as one of the state’s most unique parks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Only In Pennsylvania

13K+
Followers
806
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Pennsylvania is for people who LOVE the Keystone State. We publish one Pennsylvania article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy