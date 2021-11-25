The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery In Pennsylvania Will Chill You To The Bone

Cemeteries provide solace for those left behind. We can visit our loved ones, chat with them, and leave loving gifts at their grave. Perhaps most importantly, we feel closer to those we have lost. Most cemeteries are quiet and peaceful. However, the residents at some – like this haunted cemetery in Pennsylvania – are restless and let visitors know of their unhappiness.

The story of the haunting of Strasburg Cemetery begins with the sad tale of Annie Gonder, perhaps best described as the black sheep of her family.

She was so unpopular and disliked within her family, in fact, that she was forced to live alone in the small family home. The rest of the family lived nearby in the Gonder Mansion, built by her brother, a railroad tycoon.

Annie lived her life in that small house until she was found dead in a local creek in 1918. How or why died was undetermined. Was it merely an accident, suicide, or something more sinister?

In any case, Annie may have never lived in the opulent mansion during her life, but she apparently became a regular visitor after her death. Passersby tell of seeing her peering out of a window.

She’s also been heard laughing maniacally from within the mansion. However, that laughter is typically only heard by men.

When Annie’s not hanging out at her brother’s mansion, she’s wandering aimlessly through Strasburg Cemetery. Her plot in the cemetery isn’t with the rest of her family, but it is within eyesight.

Perhaps that final insult resulted in Annie spending so much time hanging out at the cemetery. She’s been seen standing near her grave. When she’s not seen, a white light or an eerie mist guards her final resting place.

However, she’s not the only spirit said to remain at the cemetery. Others tell of seeing a mysterious little girl in a blue dress running around the cemetery while shadows of another child have been spotted playing in the cemetery.

