Dollar strengthens on faster tapering hopes

Cover picture for the articleThis week saw more moves higher in the US yield space which strengthened the USD. The tail end of the US yield curve is at risk of bear flattening as fears grow that quick interest rate hikes will only stagnate growth medium term. Watch out for yields to pull back sharply...

FXStreet.com

GBP/USD edges higher to 1.3325 area, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday amid a softer USD. Hawkish Fed expectations could help limit the USD losses and cap gains. Brexit woes might also hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets. The USD witnessed some selling during the early part of the European session and pushed...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar credit supply: Larger corporate net supply expected in 2022

USD Corporate net supply will increase on the back of lower redemptions in 2022, despite forecasting slightly lower USD supply of US$650bn. Lower corporate supply expected in 2022, but increased net supply. Rather low corporate supply in October at just US$28bn, penciling in the lowest monthly supply seen this year....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near one-month low, around $1,770 region

The Fed's hawkish outlook prompted fresh selling around gold on Thursday. A stronger USD offset Omicron fears and further weighed on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a slide to November swing low. Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and dropped to a near one-month...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD wavers after strong Eurozone producer inflation data

US stocks rebounded as worries of the new variant of Covid-19 faded. Futures tied to the Dow Jones rose by more than 320 points while those tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index rose by more than 30 and 60 points, respectively. At the same time, the CBOE VIX index fell by more than 8%. This recovery comes a day after the Dow lost more than 500 points after the US confirmed its first Omicron patient. According to the Wall Street Journal, Joe Biden will toughen testing for foreign travellers and extend the mask mandate on public transport. People travelling to the US will need to be tested a day before departure. Therefore, stocks are rising as investors downplay the impact of the variant.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD dips under 0.7100 following more strong US macro data

AUD/USD slipped under 0.7100 in recent trade after good US jobs data. US data has been strong this week and, coupled with a hawkish sounding Fed, presents downside risks to AUD/USD. AUD/USD slipped under the 0.7100 level in recent trade and is currently trading lower by about 0.2% on the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD clings to the 1.2800 figure amid mixed-risk sentiment

The Loonie falls for the third consecutive day amid mixed-risk sentiment and unmoved oil prices. In the overnight session, the USD/CAD remained subdued around the 1.2775-1.2829 range. Fed policymakers favoring a faster taper: Bullard, Bostic, Mester, and Powell. The US/CAD extends its gains for the third day in a row,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

What “smart money” are trying to hide from traders now?

Stock markets remain extremely volatile. Many in the media and inside the trade want to continue talking about the new Covid variant or the more hawkish Fed rhetoric, but I don't think that's all of the story. You can't tell me the large traders and big-money players didn't see the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks bid, advances to daily highs near 1.1340

EUR/USD posts decent gains and moves to the 1.1330/40 region. Global markets remain mostly side-lined on omicron concerns. October’s Unemployment Rate in the euro area eased to 7.3%. The single currency regains some optimism on Thursday and lifts EUR/USD to the 1.1330/40 band amidst a mild offered bias in the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Pressure persists November low at risk of giving up

The dollar advances alongside US Treasury yields, but gains are moderate. Wall Street advances despite negative hints from its overseas counterparts. XAU/USD trades at its lowest in a month and will likely keep falling. Gold fell to a 1-month low of $1,763.33 a troy ounce, bouncing just modestly from it...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Wall Street surges and oil prices recover

Oil prices have bounced from their lows, while US stocks have made early gains, but the overall atmosphere in markets remains nervous. Wall Street bounces but European stocks still in the red. High VIX reading points towards continued volatility. Oil rebounds after OPEC+ sticks to expected output increase. Yet again...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

CAD calm as markets look for cues

The Canadian dollar is showing limited movement in the North American session. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2822, up 0.08% on the day. The Canadian dollar is reeling after a dismal month of November. USD/CAD rose 3.22%, making it the worst month for the Canadian dollar since March 2020, when Covid-19 first appeared and sent the Canadian dollar tumbling. Earlier this week, USD/CAD broke above the 1.28 line for the first time since September. With investors jittery over the Omicron variant and a potential new wave of Covid, and Fed Chair Powell taking a hawkish pivot, the Canadian dollar could face some significant headwinds.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD under pressure, hits fresh four-week lows near $1760

XAU/USD drops further even as US yields remain in recent range. US dollar and equities mixed, oil rebounds, and metals hold soft tone. Gold prices continue under pressure on Thursday. XAU/USD dropped further to 1762$, reaching the lowest level in four weeks; it remains near the lows, looking at the 1760$ support area.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Dollar: Unfazed by Omicron, looks ahead to good NFP

Health experts around the world are worried about Omicron but investors are not - at least, that’s what the 2% rally in stocks and rebound in the U.S. dollar suggests. Everyone knew that the first cases of Omicron in the U.S. was only a matter of time and having lived through the original strain along with three variants this year – Iota, Alpha and Delta, investors don’t see Omicron derailing the global recovery. There’s no doubt that consumer spending and growth will slow especially if more countries announce restrictions, but vaccination rates are high and politicians in the U.S. have little appetite for lockdowns. It may be weeks before we know just how bad Omicron is (or is not) and until the danger becomes clear, investors will focus on the certainties which is that the U.S. market is strong, the Federal Reserve is worried about inflation and ready to reduce stimulus at a faster pace in response.
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Are Flat With the Fed's Faster Taper Plans, Omicron Variant in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday, amid investor concerns around the omicron variant and the Federal Reserve's plans to potentially taper faster than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell just 1 basis point to 1.424% by around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.762%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields rose earlier in the day on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Dollar edges higher before U.S. jobs report as Omicron fears ease

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The dollar ticked higher on Friday amid a broadly calmer tone in markets as fears over Omicron's impact eased, but currency moves were muted ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report that could clear the path to earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Scientists in South...
BUSINESS

