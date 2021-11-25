Variable Nebulae: what they are and how to observe them

Astronomers have observed the closest pair of supermassive black holes to Earth ever seen.There is much less separation between the two objects than any other pair than has previously been spotted, and they will eventually merge into one giant black hole, researchers say.Scientists determined the masses of the two objects by looking at how the gravitational pull of the black holes influences the motion of the stars around them.The bigger black hole, located right at the core of the NGC 7727 galaxy, was found to have a mass almost 154 million times that of the Sun while its companion...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO