ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lamar Jackson back as Baltimore preps for Browns

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

Lamar Jackson's illness is dissipating to the extent the Baltimore quarterback intends to take the field Sunday night when the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in a key AFC North battle. Jackson missed last week's victory over the Chicago Bears but rates his chances of playing at "120 percent"...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
FanSided

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be in danger of missing Sunday’s game

The Baltimore Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday as the former MVP sat out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. This marked the third time this season that Jackson had missed practice time due to an illness. Although it certainly didn’t hurt his team the previous two times as the Ravens went on to win both games.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Back on Injury Report With Illness, Questionable to Play Bears

Lamar Jackson has been added back to the injury report because of his illness and is now questionable to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Backup quarterback Trace McSorley has been activated from the practice squad in case Jackson cannot play. Tyler Huntley would be the starter. Jackson said Friday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Afc North
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Marquise Brown Out For Sunday’s Game Against Bears; Lamar Jackson Questionable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a recent thigh injury. The Ravens also said quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the injury report, and he is questionable to play in the game. Jackson had been suffering from what the team previously described as an illness not related to COVID-19. Jackson had been diagnosed with COVID twice this year. The Ravens, whose record is 6-3, will play the Bears, whose record is 3-6, at 1 p.m.   We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021   We are adding QB Lamar Jackson (illness) back to the injury report, and he is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Chicago. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens 'very hopeful' QB Lamar Jackson will participate in Tuesday walkthrough

As of Friday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was on track to start Sunday's game at the Chicago Bears after he missed practices because of an illness said to be unrelated to COVID-19. However, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player was surprisingly inactive Sunday, and backup Tyler Huntley helped the Ravens earn a hard-fought 16-13 win that improved them to 7-3.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Jets, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the fracture in Browns QB Baker Mayfield‘s shoulder has healed. But the quarterback is still dealing with a variety of other injuries, including a torn labrum. Mayfield picked up a bruised heel and a bone bruise in his knee in the loss to the...
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Ravens' Lamar Jackson says he's better, expects to play vs. Browns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson said Wednesday that he's feeling better and he fully expects to play Sunday night for the Baltimore Ravens. The star quarterback missed last Sunday's win at Chicago after an illness limited him during the week. He actually practised Friday and said he was feeling better, but then he was added to the injury report Saturday and wasn't able to play in the game.
NFL
247Sports

Lamar Jackson out with illness for Baltimore Ravens against Chicago Bears, Tyler Huntley to start

Lamar Jackson is out for the Baltimore Ravens against the Chicago Bears with an illness. A non-COVID virus ripped through the team's roster and affected several other players, according to a report by Adam Schefter. Jackson made an attempt to play during pregame warmups, but ultimately was not good enough to go. Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens as they attempt to bounce back from a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley will back him up.
NFL
247Sports

Lamar Jackson status in question after virus reportedly rips through Baltimore Ravens roster

Lamar Jackson will attempt to play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens after being held out of practice this past week with a non-COVID related illness. A non-COVID virus ripped through the team's roster and affected several other players, according to a report by Adam Schefter. Despite his efforts to play against the Chicago Bears, it does not sound like Jackson will be 100% if he does, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy