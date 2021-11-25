Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig: Hoffenheim will take on the Red Bulls of Leipzig in their upcoming Bundesliga encounter in a home game fixture at Rhein-Neckar-Arena. The match is scheduled to be played on November 20 at 8:00 PM as per IST. Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig: Match Preview. The competition has...
Berlin (AFP) – A long-range Leroy Sane strike fired Bayern Munich back to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday after the defending champions were briefly overtaken by Borussia Dortmund. Sane’s goal sealed a 1-0 victory over strugglers Arminia Bielefeld, who kept Bayern at bay for the opening 70...
MUNICH -- Bayern Munich will likely host Barcelona without spectators in the Champions League next week after the state governor said on Tuesday he will demand sports events in empty stadiums due to high coronavirus infection rates. Bavaria governor Markus SÃ¶der said his state would block fans from attending games...
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Leipzig has canceled training as the team’s coronavirus outbreak grows with more cases among the staff. Leipzig says only that there were “further positive corona cases” among the staff. It hasn’t specified how many. The club says no players were among those testing positive in the most recent tests. The players took further virus tests instead of training.
Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig’s week of Covid misery went from bad to worse as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday in the absence of both fans and coach Jesse Marsch. After American coach Marsch and several key players tested positive for coronavirus...
At just 19 years old, Pedri is starting to build quite the trophy case. On Monday, the Barcelona midfielder added the prestigious Kopa Trophy given to the best U-21 player in the world to his impressive year. Last week for the Spaniard, it was Tuttosport's Golden Boy; this summer it...
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A U.S. men's ski racer tested positive for the coronavirus and was ruled out for the four World Cup speed races this week in Colorado. International Ski Federation (FIS) race director Markus Waldner said Tuesday night at the team captains' meeting that one American athlete has been isolated after turning in a positive result for COVID-19. Waldner did not reveal the person's name.
Football clubs across Germany will only have a maximum of 15,000 fans in stadiums as the government has announced new restrictions to deal with the latest COVID-19 wave. Germany’s national government and state officials have made the decision to limit the capacity of stadiums in the country to 50%, with a maximum of 15,000 fans allowed for Bundesliga games and other outdoor events.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Relying on Karim Benzema's feet and Thibaut Courtois' hands, Real Madrid is back on course to winning titles in its second stint under veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti. Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday increased its lead of the Spanish league to seven points over...
With Covid-19 cases on the rise and the new Omicron variant still a relative unknown to authorities, national governments are taking steps to try and get things back under control. In Germany, that includes reducing the number of fans allowed in football stadiums. Germany’s national and state officials met today...
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The figure skating Grand Prix Final next week has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic for the second season in a row. The Dec. 9-12 event in Osaka, Japan, was the only global event matching the best skaters across all four disciplines before the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.
England allrounder Ben Stokes has declared himself “fit and hungry” to start the Ashes series against Australia. Stokes was a late addition to the squad, having taken a break from cricket to mentally refresh and undergo a second operation on his fractured left index finger.
