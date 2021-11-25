ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian markets a mixed bag

By Jeffrey Halley
marketpulse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe buy-the-dippers couldn’t help themselves on Wall Street overnight as both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 shrugged of inflationary data retraced some of their losses overnight, helped by a retracement low in 30-year yields, flattening the yield curve. The S&P 500 rose 0.23% while the Nasdaq finished 0.44% higher. The Dow...

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

marketpulse.com

CAD calm as markets look for cues

The Canadian dollar is showing limited movement in the North American session. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2822, up 0.08% on the day. The Canadian dollar is reeling after a dismal month of November. USD/CAD rose 3.22%, making it the worst month for the Canadian dollar since March 2020, when Covid-19 first appeared and sent the Canadian dollar tumbling. Earlier this week, USD/CAD broke above the 1.28 line for the first time since September. With investors jittery over the Omicron variant and a potential new wave of Covid, and Fed Chair Powell taking a hawkish pivot, the Canadian dollar could face some significant headwinds.
marketpulse.com

The US dollar manages an uneven rally

The US dollar staged an uneven rally overnight, recouping some losses in the EM space as the Turkish lira had another horrific session, and maintaining downward pressure on the euro and Commonwealth currencies while losing versus fellow havens, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. The British Pound, Canadian, Australian...
marketpulse.com

US futures rally eases Asia equity pain

Asian equities are lower today, but only modestly so in the context of this week’s volatility globally. For that, they can thank the after-market buy-the-dip FOMO gang, who have lifted US index futures higher this morning after the overnight omicron sell-off. In the OTC session, Wall Street took a bath as the first US omicron case was detected. The S&P 500 fell by 1.18%, the Nasdaq tumbled by 1.83%, with the Dow Jones retreating 1.38% lower.
marketpulse.com

British pound edges higher

The British pound has edged upwards and punched above the 1.33 line. In North American trade, GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3319, up 0.34% on the day. It has been a light calendar for tier-1 events out of the UK. Truth be told, the markets would be showing scant attention to anything other than a BoE policy meeting, given recent developments which have shaken up the financial markets. I am referring to two key events – the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid and the hawkish pivot by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Investors have been so caught up with these events that the upcoming US payrolls, normally a hotly-anticipated release, has fallen completely off the radar screen.
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher Thursday but stock market struggles to recover from omicron-led selling

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday morning, in what has become an increasingly volatile market resulting in uncertainty over the spread of coronavirus and a fuzzy path for monetary policy and the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% at 34,161, the S&P 500 index added 0.1% to 4,518, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% at 15,241. In ecoonomic reports, the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits around Thanksgiving surged above 200,000, partly reversing a big plunge in the prior week that had knocked jobless claims down to 52-year low. New filings for benefits jumped by 28,000 to 222,000 in the seven days ended Nov. 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. Markets have been under pressure as a result of the emergence of concerns related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
marketpulse.com

US Close: Buy the dip, Apple Warning, King Dollar

It didn’t take long for investors to go back to the buy-the-dip playbook. US stocks are only a few percentage points away from record highs on optimism the latest COVID variant won’t completely upend economic activity. Risk appetite was dealt an early blow on reports that Apple’s iPhone demand was waning before the peak holiday shopping season was over. The next couple of weeks will be key in assessing the impact of Omicron. So far, the first two Omicron cases in the US have one person with mild symptoms, while the other one has already recovered. The US already has 70.4% of the population vaccinated and if Omicron does not lead to more severe illness than Delta, we could only be looking at a minimal impact to the short-term outlook.
marketpulse.com

Oil remains volatile, gold range-trades

It was another night of wild tail-chasing moves in oil trading with very wide ranges as markets were buffeted by omicron sentiment and headlines. Oil has become strictly a day traders’ market now. Markets ignored the US official crude inventory data, focusing on the California omicron case and oil finished lower for the day. Brent crude fell 1.70% to USD 68.95 a barrel, and WTI retreated 1.90% to USD 65.70 a barrel.
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes led by Dow close higher, snapping two straight days of losses

Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher Thursday, snapping two straight days of losses as investors bought the dip that had been sparked by worries over the omicron variant of the coronavirus and concern the Federal Reserve may become more hawkish than anticipated to combat high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a sharp rebound of about 1.8% to close at around 34,640, the S&P 500 climbed about 1.4% to finish at around 4,577 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8% to end at around 15,381 according to preliminary data from FactSet. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his administration's plan for battling COVID-19 this winter, including an expansion for at-home testing in the U.S. All eleven sectors of the S&P 500 index finished higher Thursday, led by industrials, energy and financials, preliminary FactSet data show.
Fortune

11 steady-rising stocks to own for 2022

This story is part of Fortune‘s 2022 Investor’s Guide. For all the ongoing tumult of the pandemic and its aftermath, the stock market once again had a banner year in 2021. By August, the S&P 500 had doubled from its pandemic low in March 2020; since then, it has continued a protracted climb to record high after record high.
marketpulse.com

A confusing night on currency markets

It is difficult to unpick the overnight movements in currency markets. The Moderna omicron headlines sent haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc soaring, but the US dollar also faded badly versus the euro and the emerging market space. Inflows into the German Bund market will have assisted the euro, but heightened concerns over omicron should have weakened EM currencies, not strengthened them. Additionally, a hawkish Powell narrative in overnight testimony should have been US dollar positive, although the US yield curve flattened afterwards.
marketpulse.com

Oil slides, gold under pressure

In a high-volatility week, oil markets are in a league of their own. The Moderna CEO’s vaccine efficacy comments yesterday triggered another massive slump in oil prices. Brent crude finished 4.50% lower at USD 70.15 a barrel, having traded below USD 68.00 intraday. WTI slumped 4.40% to USD 66.95 a barrel, having tested USD 64.50 intraday.
marketpulse.com

US Close: December rally faded already, Mixed US data, US gets first Omicron case

US stocks were off to a good start in December as traders became both optimistic that Omicron would not lead to a more severe illness than the Delta variant and viewed Powell’s hawkish twist as more of a shift to the center. Equities pared gains after South Africa COVID cases nearly doubled since Tuesday and after their infectious disease official Richard Lessells noted it is too early to say Omicron only causes mild cases. The next couple of weeks will likely see risk appetite take a cue from incremental Omicron updates, supply chain issues, and every inflation reading. A second day of Powell at Capitol Hill saw him stick to his faster taper talk and uncertainty over when will inflation come down.
