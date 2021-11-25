Unopnd Unveils Composable Avatar NFT ‘Davaproject’ That Applied The Wear-To-Earn Concept First

Automaker uses breadth of AWS capabilities to aid vehicle engineering and deliver connected services, over-the-air software updates, and fleet management solutions at scale. Amazon Web Services, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced that electric vehicle maker Rivian has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider, deepening the companies’ existing relationship. Across its enterprise, the automaker applies AWS capabilities in analytics, compute, containers, and machine learning to help streamline its business and improve the performance of its customers’ electric vehicles—for battery range, driving experience, and owner experience—while simultaneously innovating the technological foundations for customers’ electric vehicle fleet management and more efficient vehicle charging. Rivian applies these innovations across its vehicle lines, including custom-built electric delivery vans (EDVs) for Amazon.com. Through these developments, Rivian aims to accelerate the consumer and commercial shift to electric vehicles and make transportation cleaner and more sustainable in accordance with its goals under The Climate Pledge.

