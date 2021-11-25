ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - Official "Legacy" Behind the Scenes

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a closer look at Clint Barton in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye. This behind-the-scenes video...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Deseret News

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Is Doctor Strange the film’s big bad?

The newest trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” reemphasized an idea made clear by the first teaser — the upcoming Spider-Man flick is also a Doctor Strange movie. In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) wants the world to forget he is Spider-Man. So he reaches out to the sorcerer supreme, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. Strange tells Parker he’ll help him, saying he’ll cast a spell that will make the world forget about Spider-Man’s identity.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Marvel Explains Why Hawkeye Can’t Call Spider-Man or Doctor Strange in the Disney+ Series

The arrival of Disney+ series Hawkeye will have Marvel Cinematic Universe archer Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) dealing with the implications of his post-Snap international vigilante spree as Ronin, which made him enemies among the world’s conventional criminals. Yet, rather than hit up one (or all) of his super-powered Avengers contacts, he instead relies solely on the help of an upstart fangirl and would-be arrow-apprentice in Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). This leads to a rather obvious question, which Marvel’s Kevin Feige now addresses.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Move Over Tom Holland And Mark Ruffalo: Angelina Jolie Is The Latest Marvel Star To Share All The Spoilers

SPOILER WARNING: There are HUGE spoiler reveals for Eternals in this article. See the latest Marvel movie in theaters first before reading ahead. Being the star of a Marvel movie is one of the most high-profile titles an actor can be given these days... but with that comes the challenging task of protecting each film’s major developments while going on massive global press tours. Marvel stars talk to an incredible number of journalists ahead of the release of their massive movies, and while many are able to perform spoiler ninjutsu, there are a select few who have proven to be untrustworthy with all the MCU tea. The latest to join this exclusive club is Eternals’ Angelina Jolie, as fans have recently clocked.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes#Disney Plus
Inside the Magic

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Officially Joins the MCU

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) coming this month. The future of Disney+ is bright with countless Marvel series coming to the platform next year, and a fan-favorite character is making their MCU return in Secret Invasion. Streaming series...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Holland asked Marvel to rewrite Spider-Man: No Way Home ending

Tom Holland has told GQ magazine in a new interview, that he had to stop during filming of the finale of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and say “I don’t believe what I’m saying” – leading to the scene being re-written. Holland speaks frankly in the interview about the pressures...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Officially Releases Harry Styles' Eros Character Poster

Marvel has released an Eternals poster for Harry Styles' Eros character. Now, the inclusion of Starfox was a massive surprise for audiences in the first post-credits scene for the film. A lot of fans were wondering what introducing him at this juncture would mean for the Eternals and other stories moving forward. Styles brings an innate charisma to the character from the moment he steps into frame. Eros is a bit of an interesting pick for Marvel to introduce and it seems likely that he will have a role in the cosmic side of the MCU going forward. So many of the projects announced have a space-adjacent angle that the pop star could appear in any number of entries from here to 2024. For now, fans will just have to enjoy that Pip and Eros are going to help the Eternals rescue their friends.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Deseret News

This Marvel movie will help you understand the ‘Hawkeye’ show

The upcoming Disney+ Marvel Studios show “Hawkeye” was born from a previous Marvel Cinematic Universe film, according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Feige said Tuesday at the show’s global press conference, which I attended, that he thought of the “Hawkeye” spinoff show after “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”. “There are...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Scarlett Johansson Is Making Another Marvel Movie, But It's Not Related To Black Widow

Following the settlement of her lawsuit against Disney/Marvel over Black Widow, it's now been revealed that Scarlett Johansson is making another film with Marvel. But it's not connected to Black Widow. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said during an event where Johansson received the American Cinematheque Award that she is working on a "top secret Marvel Studios project."
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Hawkeye Chose That Classic Marvel Cinematic Scene To Explain Kate Bishop’s Origin Story

The following digs into spoilers for the new Disney+ show, Hawkeye. You might want to go watch the first two episodes if you haven’t seen them yet. One massive goal for the new Disney+ series Hawkeye is to introduce the MCU to Kate Bishop, a skilled archer and die-hard fan of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) who has teamed up with him often in the Marvel Comics books, but is coming to life on screen for the first time thanks to Hailee Steinfeld. As we catch up with young Kate in the opening scenes of Hawkeye, we’re told that it’s 2012 -- which, for MCU fans, means the time of The Avengers. And we discover that Kate Bishop was in Manhattan for the Battle of New York, and that devastating turning point. When we got time with Hawkeye producer Trin Trahn recently, we asked her when it’s OK for a new Marvel show to dip back into the MCU history, and her explanation is found in the video above.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Hawkeye Review - Marvel's Latest Misses The Mark

You'd be hard pressed to find a more popular or well known comic book run for Hawkeye than the series created by Matt Fraction and David Aja from 2012. The book single handedly informed modern fandom's understanding of Clint Barton and became one of Marvel's greatest selling and most beloved stories of all time. Unfortunately, the character in Fraction and Aja's stories was a far cry from the Ultimates universe inspired version of the character seen in the MCU who had been introduced just one year earlier in the first Thor film. It was a bad time for brand synergy--and rather than immediately move to course correct, MCU Clint only deviated further away from the Fraction/Aja vision as his appearances in the films progressed.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Who is Behind the Tracksuit Mafia in Hawkeye?

The Tracksuit mafia, bro, they report to someone. Warning! This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye! Read at your own risk!. EARLY BLACK FRIDAY Hisense 4K UHD 55" TV - Was $649.99, Now 499.00 (Save $150.99) at Amazon. In the first two runs of Hawkeye, a group is already making things...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Celebrates the Premiere of Hawkeye

The first two episodes of Hawkeye dropped on Disney+ yesterday, and Marvel fans are loving the new series. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the show's release, including some MCU stars. Mark Ruffalo, who has been playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the franchise since The Avengers was released in 2012, often posts online when a new Marvel project is released. The debut of Hawkeye was no exception as Ruffalo shared a photo on Instagram yesterday of him and the show's star, Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy