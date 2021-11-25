ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Starting out as a TEFL teacher – Graduate Story

i-to-i
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever been a TEFL teacher before and thinking about becoming one? Well Tamsin, an i-to-i graduate, was in your shoes in the summer of this year (2021), then she plunged into the wonderful world of TEFL and hasn’t looked back since!. Want to know more about starting out as...

www.i-to-i.com

i-to-i

Can I be a TEFL Teacher if English isn’t my First Language?

One of the most common questions that we get asked at i-to-i is ‘Can I be a TEFL Teacher if English isn’t my First Language?’ The simple answer is YES!. You can definitely TEFL if you’re not a native English speaker, but are fluent in English. In fact, over 20,000 i-to-i TEFL graduates speak English as a second language, to a high level, and they all successfully passed their courses and have gone on to become TEFL teachers!
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

Burned Out Teachers Are Launching Their Own Schools Instead of Abandoning Their Passion—And Succeeding

Teachers across the country are feeling burned out and depleted, particularly as school coronavirus policies and staffing shortages make their jobs more difficult. According to a survey by the RAND Corporation, almost one-quarter of teachers planned to leave the profession in 2021, and teachers experienced higher rates of work-related stress and depression than other adults.
EDUCATION
click orlando

Teacher starts Kindness Club at Orange County elementary school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new club at an Orange County Public Schools elementary school is teaching young students the joy of kindness. A second-grade teacher at Sunshine Elementary in Orlando, Kathleen Daley, had the idea for the Kindness Club after the pandemic began. She asked her fellow teacher Mary Kate Leinhos to start the club with her. Students in second through fifth grades are eligible.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Guardian

Graduate Trainee Teacher Programme (MFL)

Graduate Trainee Teacher Programme (MFL) In the vibrant Borough of Westminster, an Outstanding Secondary School are on the hunt for MFL graduates who are keen to gain long-term experience in a MFL Department prior to enrolling onto teacher training in the future. These are all January 2022 starts or sooner, on a long-term and full-time basis.
EDUCATION
Daily Iowan

UI Graduate Student Government starts international affairs committee

The University of Iowa’s Graduate and Professional Student Government selected Juan Arendse as its first director of the new International Affairs Committee on Nov. 2. Arendse, a UI College of Law student from South Africa, said GPSG realized they were not representing international students and recognizing hardships that those students face, which is what motivated them to create the committee.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mount Shasta Herald

Native American Heritage Month: Retired teacher writes children's book, shares Ishi story

A retired Siskiyou County school teacher is returning to the classroom in November to help students celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Cindy Biggs-Weiss wanted to write a book that gives elementary-aged school children an opportunity to delve into the remarkable life story of Ishi — the last known member of the Native American Yahi people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
