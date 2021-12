Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his Manchester United players to respond positively to the pressure they are facing as questions on his own future at Old Trafford continue.The international break has seen several reports suggest it is a question of when, not if, Solskjaer is replaced after a run of four Premier League defeats in six – including chastening home losses to Liverpool and Manchester CityBut the 48-year-old painted a picture of business as usual at the club as he said the last fortnight had afforded him and his players time for a reset.“Of course I’ve been in contact and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO