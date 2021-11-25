OUTDOORS: Plenty of options for outdoor sports even in the wet weather
By Michael Carman, Sports, Outdoors
Peninsula Daily News
7 days ago
Staying warm and well-fed on leftovers may be the most attractive option considering the forecast of three potential atmospheric rivers sweeping their way over the Pacific Northwest through Sunday. Friday looks to be the bright spot in a meteorologically dark time of year. This is the stormiest week of...
I have been waiting a really long time to write about my first bow buck, and that day has finally come. It took six long years of failed attempts and missed opportunities, but I've finally filled my first archery tag. It is the best feeling ever. Let's rewind back to...
I’ve often wondered if I could give up hunting and just fish or give up fishing and just hunt. I’m most often stuck with that thought as I sit peacefully in my deer stand up from a small lake and listen to the last anglers of the season drop their boats off the launch at first light for the aggressive autumn trout that occupy the chilly waters. Ever a victim of FOMO, or the fear of missing out, I find myself caught in the internal debate of which is better, which would I do if I had to choose or was stuck on the proverbial desert island that only allowed for one for the rest of my life. Thankfully, I don’t have to make that choice, and both options, which are approached usually quite differently, test my skills in many ways, but always come down to a matter of vision, and not necessarily my own.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will be providing free Christmas Tree Permits and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will host Trim-the- Christmas Tree Permits are now available for the 2021 winter season and can be obtained online. or at your local ranger district through Dec. 31. "This is...
“We now return you to your regularly scheduled program!”. Whether it was Bozo the Clown before school or Saturday morning cartoons, when interrupted by a breaking news story or weather alert, those nine words were a relief during my childhood that no matter what was happening in the world or on the landscape, things would quickly be returning to normal, and I could get back to the day’s routine. For me the firearms deer season is always like that TV interruption of old. It’s not a bad break from the usual upland antics my dog and I get into, but it certainly is a more intense set of circumstances, bringing memorable highs, challenging lulls and a blur of days afield, which I enjoy in a much different sense than those walks through the uplands.
As Civil Alchemy in Webster Groves saw an increase in demand for outdoor products during the pandemic, co-founder Ian VanDam decided it was time to expand. “I knew it was the right time at the end of last year,” says VanDam, who was already considering the concept for the past several years. “People were talking more about how there were just so few options for outdoor retail in St. Louis."
Fishing and hunting are enjoyed by young and old, male and female, but that is not the only pastime for residents of northeast Indiana. Bird watching, hiking, camping, and all manner of sports activities are done daily. The Journal Gazette would like to showcase all manner of recreational activities on the weekly Recreation page.
It’s not easy growing up in a world that isn’t always designed with your needs in mind. The challenges of everyday life can be considerable for kids with disabilities, and they also have to learn how to operate in a world that can be inaccessible while at the same time learning all of the other standard kid things that are part of becoming an adult. Time spent outdoors can bolster mental and physical health, build resiliency, provide educational opportunities, and contribute to a kid’s overall wellbeing, but finding ways to spend time in nature can be a challenge for those with limited mobility.
Visitors can enter state parks for free today. This is the final free day of the year in state parks. Visitors do not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks or on Department of Natural Resources or Department of Fish and Wildlife lands. The parks department is calling...
PORT ANGELES — State, tribal and Olympic National Park wildlife officials are taking steps to restrict fisheries along the Washington coast to protect steelhead this winter and spring. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife and tribal co-managers with the Hoh and Quileute tribes and the Quinault Indian Nation announced...
The woods are my passion. The woods always have, and hopefully always will, call to me. When the going gets tough, I get going, to the woods. It does not make a difference what I am going to do in the woods, so long as I am in the woods. Fishing, hunting, hiking, packing, you pick, and I will be there, leaving all responsibilities behind.
Wind and rain were reported on the North Olympic Peninsula on Saturday morning and early afternoon as a storm began to creep into a region still recovering from a massive downpour Nov. 15. Although rain fell heavily in some areas of the Peninsula, the most intense weather was expected overnight....
1. Outdoor recreation occurs under a wide range of climatic conditions, from hot and humid to dry, cold, and very cold. Consequently, the activities for outdoor recreation vary accordingly. 2. Outdoor recreation provides social interaction and solitude, which can be experienced in nature itself or at a campsite, mountain hut,...
The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. December for this hunter means late season pheasants! Most hunters have given up for the year but in reality, the month of December is tops for pheasants. I spend a lot of time hunting public land and...
If your Thanksgiving meal has you considering a brisk walk to burn calories or to escape some of the family togetherness, St. Louis County’s Buder Park near Valley Park provides plenty of distraction and a solid all-weather surface. The original park property was divided by the construction of Interstate 44,...
OLYMPIC NATIONAL FOREST — Olympic National Forest holiday tree permits are available to purchase online or from vendors on the Olympic Peninsula. To obtain a Christmas tree permit online — and for details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut — visit www.recreation.gov and select Olympic National Forest Christmas Tree Permits from the list of available options.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) — The start of ski season in the Laurel Highlands is just around the corner.
With the hills now snow-covered, Seven Springs is opening up the slopes next weekend. They have been making new snow for the past week thanks to chillier temperatures.
They are starting the season with a really solid base on the first part of the mountain that will be opening.
Favorite slopes and trails like Wagner, Fawn Lane and Phillips Run will be opening. Others like Arctic Blast, Santa’s Beard and Upper Lost Boy will open without park features.
Lifts like Cortina, Polar Bear and North Face will open too.
However, the new Avalanche chairlift, which is supposed to get you uphill in four minutes, will not be opening this weekend.
Anticipate a few COVID-19 protocols as well.
The slopes will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The lifts open at 8 a.m. for passholders and 9 a.m. for others.
Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain are planning to open up later in December.
Area residents are making good use of this week’s mild temperatures. While some were working outdoors, others relaxed by fishing in open waters or sneaking in a few rounds of golf. One industrious Mankato woman found her yard’s soil was soft enough to dig holes. “I planted tulips before I...
FORKS — Other people who lived along a riverfront have lost boats, kayaks, chairs and the like in recent storms, but none of the losses reported so far were as large as that of Kory and Jolene Hitt. They lost a cabin. The Hitt property along the Quillayute River just...
