ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 men stabbed, 1 fatally, on Loop CTA platform

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are conducting a death investigation after two men were stabbed at the Clark-Lake CTA station Wednesday evening and one of them died. Based on preliminary...

cwbchicago.com

Comments / 8

lycan
7d ago

Soul if I do it legally carry my legal CCW on a CT a train or bus and I am attacked by knife wielding criminals and defend myself would I be condemned from the beginning in dragged through the mud by Biden Kamala movie stars as well as celebrities and other politicians and label to vigilante or would I be able to go home to have a nice day with no charges received and the criminals would face charges if they were still Breathing I only ask this because it is illegal for any rider of the trains and buses in Chicago on the CTA to carry any weapons at all even though the criminals refuse to leave their guns and knives at home

Reply(3)
6
David Lewis
7d ago

you would be condemned and charged for bringing a firearm on the train while nobody would bat an eye about the knife you were stabbed with.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Hawaii reports its first omicron case

Hawaii reported its first case of the omicron variant on Thursday, saying that the person who tested positive was unvaccinated. The Hawaii Department of Health said a resident from the island of O’ahu had tested positive and was displaying moderate symptoms. The person had already contracted COVID-19 in the past.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Roe v. Wade nearly fell 30 years ago. Can it survive again?

WASHINGTON (AP) — We’ve been here before, with the fate of abortion rights throughout the United States in doubt and awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court. Nearly 30 years ago, the court came within a vote of throwing out the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the United States and returning the ability to restrict if not ban abortion to the states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Police#Loop Cta#Orange Line#Rush Hospital

Comments / 0

Community Policy