2 men stabbed, 1 fatally, on Loop CTA platform
Police are conducting a death investigation after two men were stabbed at the Clark-Lake CTA station Wednesday evening and one of them died. Based on preliminary...cwbchicago.com
Police are conducting a death investigation after two men were stabbed at the Clark-Lake CTA station Wednesday evening and one of them died. Based on preliminary...cwbchicago.com
Soul if I do it legally carry my legal CCW on a CT a train or bus and I am attacked by knife wielding criminals and defend myself would I be condemned from the beginning in dragged through the mud by Biden Kamala movie stars as well as celebrities and other politicians and label to vigilante or would I be able to go home to have a nice day with no charges received and the criminals would face charges if they were still Breathing I only ask this because it is illegal for any rider of the trains and buses in Chicago on the CTA to carry any weapons at all even though the criminals refuse to leave their guns and knives at home
you would be condemned and charged for bringing a firearm on the train while nobody would bat an eye about the knife you were stabbed with.
Comments / 8