ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

How to Watch the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Mike Nied
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in a big way!. After the spectacle was re-tooled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual parade will look a lot more familiar to long-time viewers this year. 2021 marks the 95th anniversary of the beloved holiday celebration, and...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NBC hopes the sun will come out as it mounts 'Annie Live!'

There's a famous saying in showbiz: “Never work with children or animals.” NBC is wisely ignoring that as it mounts a live version of the hit Broadway musical “Annie ”The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression will be NBC’s first live musical since its triumphant “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018. “Annie Live!” airs Thursday.“It is a musical about hope and optimism, and it couldn’t come at a better time,” said Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer on all of NBC’s live musicals.Twelve-year-old newcomer Celina Smith has...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Al Roker
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Nelly
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows in sparkling dress for milestone anniversary

Kelly Clarkson has been earning major style points throughout her season on The Voice – but her latest outfit might be one of her best yet. The singer looked almost regal in her sparkling, floor-length gown by Naeem Khan on Wednesday's show. The beautiful dress featured elaborate embroidery all over, some of which were given a metallic finish, a low-cut neckline, and a nipped-in waist.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

Kelly Clarkson teased her fans with a show-stopping look on Friday as she announced some very special news that left her followers jumping for joy. The Voice star looked incredible rocking a dramatic ball gown to share the news that she will host her very own "holiday spectacular" alongside some very famous guests. Kelly oozed glamour in the frock, which featured a black, pleated full skirt and a bejewelled, low-cut top with three-quarter-length sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Thanksgiving#Fubo Tv#Youtube Tv#Tv Streaming#Macy#Travel Awaits#Showbiz Cheatsheet#Npr
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Might Have Talk Show Competition From Another American Idol Alum

The daytime talk show landscape has been saturated with different styles of shows in the past decade. Given her personality and talkative nature, original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson was a perfect fit for the format. Clarkson’s show has been a hit since premiering in 2019. But the Voice coach might have a new challenger in the daytime space from another American Idol alum.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
enstarz.com

Tyra Banks Not Returning To 'Dancing With the Stars' Next Season?

Will Tyra Banks' tenure as host of "Dancing With the Stars" come to an end this season?. According to a source who talked to The Sun, the controversial presenter might leave the show next season. As the show's ratings continue to fall since last season, management are apparently seeking for...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in dramatic black ball gown on The Voice

Kelly Clarkson is continuing her style domination on the latest season of The Voice during the live shows with her dramatic new look. The judge returned for the newest episode in a truly show-stopping black ball gown made of a layering of sheer mesh fabric. The huge skirt featured floral...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson Join Jimmy Fallon for Mixtape Medley on ‘That’s My Jam’

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, two coaches on The Voice this season, enter a battle round of their own as guests on the special preview of Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam, an hour-long music and comedy variety game show premiering on January 3rd on NBC. The pair is selected to go head-to-head in a mixtape medley showdown. Fallon spins the wheel of genres and categories from which the singers are tasked with performing, which fittingly lands on pop divas. Grande kicks off with a choreographed-from-memory run of Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again” while Clarkson follows after with “Any Man of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘NBC Nightly News’ Posts Ratings Win For Thanksgiving Week; ‘World News Tonight’ Tops November

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt beat World News Tonight with David Muir in total viewers and a key demo during Thanksgiving week, an unusual ratings win for the Peacock. The network said that it was its first ratings win in total viewers in three years. World News Tonight still won the month of November in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. For the week of Nov. 22, NBC Nightly News drew 8.58 million viewers, compared to 8.39 million for World News Tonight and 5.33 million for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. NBC News said it was the highest weekly Nightly...
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

Fans Rallying To Boycott ‘The Bachelor’ Clayton Echard

While it seems the new lead for the 2022 season of The Bachelor has grown on some people. There are some fans of The Bachelor who are rallying to boycott Clayton Echard’s season of the show. What is making some bitter about having Clayton try to find love after Michelle Young sent him home? Keep reading to find out more.
TV & VIDEOS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy