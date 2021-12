The global vaccine alliance, Gavi, said on Thursday that its board had approved an initial $155.7 million for the roll-out of the first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa. "I am greatly heartened that the Gavi board has approved funding for a new malaria vaccination programme," said the alliance's chairman, Jose Manuel Barroso. "Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the global health community, we are better armed to tackle this deadly disease, and once the vaccine is rolled out at scale, we will be able to help protect millions of lives." In October, the World Health Organization endorsed the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine, the first against the mosquito-borne disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly African children.

HEALTH ・ 44 MINUTES AGO