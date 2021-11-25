ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADB to loan India $1.5 billion for COVID-19 vaccines

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $1.5 billion loan for Indian government to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, it said in a statement on Thursday. The ADB said...

Manoj Kumar
