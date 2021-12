The CDC’s vaccine prioritization strategy performed well compared to other approaches, though with some room for improvement. The four-tiered vaccine prioritization strategy implemented by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), when compared computationally to all possible COVID-19 vaccine roll-out approaches, performed well by many measures but could be improved upon. The results are published this week in a new study in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Md Rafiul Islam and Claus Kadelka of Iowa State University, US, and colleagues.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO