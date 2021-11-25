ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

ADB to loan India $1.5 billion for COVID-19 vaccines

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $1.5 billion loan for Indian government to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, it said in a statement on Thursday. The ADB said...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Akston Biosciences Doses First Subjects in Phase II Clinical Trial in India of Second-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 20, 2021-- Akston Biosciences Corporation, a developer of new classes of biologic therapeutics, announced today that the first of 100 subjects were dosed in an open-label bridging study of AKS-452, its protein subunit COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in India. AKS-452 is shelf stable for at least six months at room temperatures (up to 25° Celsius or 77° Fahrenheit ) and maintains its potency for one month at 37 ° Celsius (99 ° Fahrenheit).
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manoj Kumar
ktwb.com

India’s Nykaa looks to triple store count in retail expansion-CEO

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa plans to more than triple its brick-and-mortar stores to 300, founder and Chief Executive Falguni Nayar said, significantly building its offline presence in the country. Nayar declined to give a timeline for the rollout but said the company was targeting 100 cities, adding...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Serum Institute of India resumes exports of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX programme

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday resumed the exports of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to the international COVID vaccine sharing programme COVAX. The first batches of Covishield left the SII manufacturing facility in Pune earlier today, for distribution to low and middle-income countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Google introduces new features for India such as COVID-19 vaccine booking, hinglish support for Google Pay and much more

Google at the Google for India 2021 event has introduced an end-to-end COVID-19 vaccination booking flow via Google Assistant. The company has announced its partnership with MOOC platform Coursera for offering online certification courses in the country. Highlights. Google will help in booking slots for COVID-19 vaccination. Google Search will...
TECHNOLOGY
raleighnews.net

15 more countries recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate: MEA

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): As many as fifteen more countries have recognised India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed late on Thursday. "Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "Mutual recognition of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#New Delhi#Indian Government#Reuters#Adb
ktwb.com

UK has 22 cases of Omicron, health secretary says

LONDON (Reuters) – British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were 22 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and that that figure was set to rise. Javid added that he expected to know more about the variant within two weeks, as scientists work to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Public Health
ktwb.com

Ride hailing firm Ola aims to make India global EV hub

(Reuters) -Indian ride-hailing company Ola has received 1 million reservations for its electric scooter, Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday, with first deliveries on track for Dec. 15. Aggarwal also said Ola’s first electric car will be out in 2023 as the company, backed by Japan’s Softbank Group,...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Germany to impose restrictions on unvaccinated to break COVID surge

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is expected to impose restrictions on the unvaccinated on Thursday as it seeks to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz will discuss with leaders of Germany’s 16...
SOCCER
ktwb.com

UK study finds mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide biggest booster impact

LONDON (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that use mRNA technology provide the biggest boost to antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose, a British study published on Thursday has found. The “COV-Boost” study was cited by British officials when they announced that Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enplugged.com

The COVID-19 Vaccine Countdown!

Experts say that while the novel Coronavirus that hit planet earth in December 2019 created an unprecedented crisis for humankind the response to it by researchers, medical scientists and pharmaceutical companies in trying to discover a vaccine is also unprecedented. Under normal circumstances the process of discovering, testing and producing a vaccine takes from 5 years to 10 years thanks to the high failure rate associated with it. Therefore, the probability of having an effective COVID-19 vaccine within a year of the pandemic invasion is incredible news that speaks volumes about the non-stop efforts, dedication, round-the-clock supervision, utilization of special funds and global coordination put into it. As per the World Health Organization, at present there are nearly 200 vaccine candidates out of which 44 are in various stages of human clinical trials, and a few are about to be approved by the regulators. This would indeed be another crowing glory of the human quest should a safe and effective vaccine be really found and readied for public use in the coming months or even in the coming weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ktwb.com

France records highest one-day tally in COVID cases since April

PARIS (Reuters) – France has registered about 47,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers on Tuesday, the highest one-day tally since April 8 at the height of the third wave of the pandemic. The latest data will push the cumulative total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

Hong Kong’s departing residents withdrew $334 million in pension funds in Q3

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong residents leaving the city for good withdrew a total of HK$2.604 billion ($334 million) from their Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) pension accounts in the third quarter of 2021, up 52.8% from a year earlier, government data showed. A total of 9,300 claims were made...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy