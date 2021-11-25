Shanghai city reports three local COVID-19 confirmed cases

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is entering a so-called state of calamity -- the second this year -- to curve an upward trend in coronavirus infections despite having one of the strongest vaccination records in Europe The state of calamity is one step below the country’s top level of alert.The country is tightening passenger control in airports, seaports and land borders, requiring negative coronavirus tests for most incoming visitors as part of the new set of rules that kick in Wednesday.Face masks are again required in enclosed spaces and coronavirus vaccination or COVID-19 recovery tests are required to enter restaurants,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO