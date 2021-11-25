ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai city reports three local COVID-19 confirmed cases

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai city found three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms, Wu...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Shanghai curbs tourism over new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A handful of local COVID-19 cases in eastern parts of China have prompted Shanghai city to limit tourism activities and a nearby city to cut public transport services, as China insists on zero tolerance against letting clusters spread. Shanghai city detected three domestically transmitted COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Covid 19#Reuters
wibqam.com

China reports highest daily local COVID-19 cases in nearly a month

BEIJING (Reuters) – China detected 91 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, marking the highest daily count since Nov. 2 and a significant jump from 21 cases a day earlier, as the country fights a fresh outbreak in the north. All of the 91 local symptomatic cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

UK has 22 cases of Omicron, health secretary says

LONDON (Reuters) – British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were 22 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and that that figure was set to rise. Javid added that he expected to know more about the variant within two weeks, as scientists work to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Live updates: Portugal orders measures to fight virus surge

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is entering a so-called state of calamity -- the second this year -- to curve an upward trend in coronavirus infections despite having one of the strongest vaccination records in Europe The state of calamity is one step below the country’s top level of alert.The country is tightening passenger control in airports, seaports and land borders, requiring negative coronavirus tests for most incoming visitors as part of the new set of rules that kick in Wednesday.Face masks are again required in enclosed spaces and coronavirus vaccination or COVID-19 recovery tests are required to enter restaurants,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

India’s Serum Institute delivers first Novavax shot through COVAX

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Serum Institute of India has sent doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia, in its first export of the Novavax shot through the COVAX network, the Indian government said on Wednesday. The world’s biggest vaccine maker exported 137,500 doses of Covovax, as it calls the shot, to...
HEALTH
Reuters

China-listed firms rush to divest property businesses amid sector crackdown

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China-listed companies are increasingly divesting real estate businesses amid stricter regulatory scrutiny of the industry, according to filings and state media, in a year dominated by headlines of financial woe at China Evergrande Group (3333.HK). Tightened lending curbs in the real estate industry early this...
AGRICULTURE
ktwb.com

France records highest one-day tally in COVID cases since April

PARIS (Reuters) – France has registered about 47,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers on Tuesday, the highest one-day tally since April 8 at the height of the third wave of the pandemic. The latest data will push the cumulative total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

China’s property woes worsen as home prices slip in November-survey

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s property market woes worsened in November, with prices for both new and resale homes falling amid weaker demand in bigger cities, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday. The property sector, accounting for a quarter of the country’s gross domestic product, has slowed sharply in recent months,...
REAL ESTATE
ktwb.com

Japan’s consumer confidence unchanged in Nov – govt

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s consumer confidence stayed flat in November, the government said on Thursday, even as economic activity picked up after coronavirus infections subsided. A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 39.2 in November, unchanged from October.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy