Bitcoin maintained its rebound on Monday and Tuesday, along with other risk assets, but failed to break above $60,000, yet again being pressured downwards. The November close has been above $57,000, which means a drop for the queen of the 'cryptos' of 7%. All in all, its annual boom remains at 100% and optimists still expect the crypto-asset to stage a rally to $70,000 before the end of the year. In recent hours, due to the words of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman, Jerome Powell, Bitcoin´s rises have been limited above $59,000.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO