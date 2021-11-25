ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to continent increase, logistics hampers inoculation drives-Africa CDC

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) – As deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa finally pick up, many nations are struggling with the logistics of...

Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. administers 449.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 449,955,588 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 567,081,775 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 448,155,906 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered as of Nov....
WKRN News 2

CDC advisers support expanding COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults

The Food and Drug Administration’s decision stands to simplify what has been a confusing list of who’s eligible for a booster: Now, anyone 18 or older can choose either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their last dose, regardless of which vaccine they had first. The move came after about a dozen states had started offering boosters to all adults on their own.
milwaukeesun.com

Nepal starts inoculating teenagers with anti-COVID vaccines

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 23 (ANI): Nepal has started inoculating its teenage population with anti-COVID vaccines. On Monday, those between 12 and below 18 years stood in line to get jabbed as the government rolled the US donated Pfizer vaccine for teenagers or adolescents. Hundreds of students studying in secondary and...
scitechdaily.com

Did the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Strategy Work?

The CDC’s vaccine prioritization strategy performed well compared to other approaches, though with some room for improvement. The four-tiered vaccine prioritization strategy implemented by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), when compared computationally to all possible COVID-19 vaccine roll-out approaches, performed well by many measures but could be improved upon. The results are published this week in a new study in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Md Rafiul Islam and Claus Kadelka of Iowa State University, US, and colleagues.
We Are Iowa

ISU researchers validate CDC's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Researchers at Iowa State University found the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine rollout strategy was close to optimal after comparing it to 17.5 million possible strategies. The study looked at metrics like cases and predicted deaths, and ultimately found there was no way to improve one of those...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Omicron COVID-19 variant: Africa CDC statement

This statement was prior to the naming of Omicron:. On 25 November 2021, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa announced the detection of a new variant of the SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, following genomic sequencing. This variant is currently labelled as lineage B.1.1.529. The...
dallassun.com

CDC strengthens recommendation on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for adults

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is strengthening its recommendation on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for adults, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. "Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older," Walensky said in...
ktwb.com

Germany to impose restrictions on unvaccinated to break COVID surge

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is expected to impose restrictions on the unvaccinated on Thursday as it seeks to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz will discuss with leaders of Germany’s 16...
World Health Organization

Kenya increases uptake and equity for COVID-19 vaccinations

Like many other people in Siaya County, Western Kenya, Margaret Awino, a member of the Doho Ukwaka Magombe Masat Association (DUMMA) women’s group, was fearful of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine due to negative rumours circulating in the community. “When the COVID-19 vaccination was introduced I heard people say it will...
ktwb.com

UK study finds mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide biggest booster impact

LONDON (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that use mRNA technology provide the biggest boost to antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose, a British study published on Thursday has found. The “COV-Boost” study was cited by British officials when they announced that Pfizer...
AFP

Gavi alliance OKs funds for Africa malaria vaccine roll-out

The global vaccine alliance, Gavi, said on Thursday that its board had approved an initial $155.7 million for the roll-out of the first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa. The funding would help support the introduction, procurement and delivery of the malaria vaccine, RTS,S for Gavi-eligible countries in sub-Saharan Africa in 2022-2025, the alliance said.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
