ViacomCBS finalises deal for Disney’s Fox TeleColombia and Estudios TeleMéxico

Ahead of the early 2022 U.K. launch of Paramount Plus, VIS, a division of ViacomCBS International Studios, has signed five emerging writers from underrepresented groups. One of the main criteria for choosing this group is their “potential to collaborate on distinctive development projects intended for Paramount Plus,” according to a statement from VIS. The five writers will have the opportunity to pitch five ideas to VIS over two years. VIS commits to commissioning at least two projects to the treatment stage of development, and of those at least one will be taken to script. The writers include Morgan Bailey, who was previously...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO