ViacomCBS finalises deal for Disney’s Fox TeleColombia and Estudios TeleMéxico

By Oli Hammett
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViacomCBS Networks International, the umbrella company of ViacomCBS, has concluded the acquisition of a majority stake in Latin American network Fox TeleColombia and prodco Estudios TeleMéxico from The Walt Disney Company. The...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viacomcbs#Disney World#Finalises#Networks International#Latin American#The Walt Disney Company#Networks Americas#Paramount#Chilean#Chilevisi N#Argentinian#Hispanic#Pluto Tv
