HBO Max goes for Globo package in Lat Am

The final month of the year is upon us and WarnerMedia's HBO Max has given us the final list of fresh content that will be available on the streaming service in December of 2021 including plenty of all-new originals and films that will also be premiering in theaters at the same time. Among the movies that will debut on HBO Max in December will be the highly anticipated The Matrix Resurrections streaming only for 30 days and available only on the ad-free plan. Hits from earlier this year including Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Suicide Squad are also set to return along with older hits like Chicago, The Truman Show, and Se7en. HBO Max original debuting in December will include the Succession season three finale, Station Eleven, and And Just Like That..., the sequel series to Sex and the City.

