NFL

Football lifer Rich Bisaccia's journey to becoming the Raiders' interim coach

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Bisaccia’s background makes him uniquely prepared to face...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Urban Meyer News

For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
NFL
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
NBC Sports

Brent Musburger: Jon Gruden’s career was ended by a “paid assassin”

The Jon Gruden lawsuit against the league continues to reside in the window between the filing of the complaint and the first move by the NFL in response to it. For now, the void has been filled by Brent Musburger, who handled the radio call of the Raiders’ games. “As...
NFL
#Raiders#American Football
AL.com

Jacksonville State hires Rich Rodriguez as football coach

Veteran head coach Rich Rodriguez has been hired as head football coach at Jacksonville State, the school announced Monday. Rodriguez, 58, comes to the Gamecocks from Louisiana-Monroe, where he was Terry Bowden’s offensive coordinator in 2021. He previously served as head coach at West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10) and Arizona (2012-17) and was offensive coordinator at Ole Miss in 2019.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WGR550

How are the freaking Patriots in 1st place?

All we got was one season of bad Patriots football. That just isn’t right. Unfortunately my Sunday included watching the Patriots beat Tennessee but I had to do a little scouting in advance of the big Monday night showdown with the Bills.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
elisportsnetwork.com

Carr channels Gruden advice in Raiders' OT win

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said a piece of advice from former coach Jon Gruden helped him get back on track and lead Las Vegas to a win in Dallas. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said a piece of advice from former coach Jon Gruden helped him get back on track and lead Las Vegas to a win in Dallas.
NFL
raiderramble.com

Is A Playoff Berth Enough For Raiders HC Rich Bisaccia To Keep His Job?

In the highest-viewed NFL game in nearly 30 years, the Las Vegas Raiders dispatched the Dallas Cowboys to end a three-game skid and get back in the thick of the playoff race. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is trying to do what only one other Raiders coach has done in nearly 20 years: bring the Raiders back to the playoffs. Bisaccia has been learning on the job during the toughest stretch of an NFL season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Knox takes over Florida football as interim coach after Dan Mullen's firing

The Dan Mullen era at the University of Florida came to an end on Sunday. The fourth-year coach was fired after the Gators’ 24-23 loss to Missouri on Saturday night, dropping the team to 5-6 on the season and 2-6 in SEC play for the first time ever. He finishes his Florida tenure with a 34-15 record and two New Year’s Six Bowl wins (in three total appearances) and an SEC East title in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
silverandblackpride.com

Rich Bisaccia still believes in Raiders’ fighting spirit

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has a lot to worry about these days as he tries to keep the staggering 5-5 team in the AFC playoff race. The offense is flailing and the team is coming off back-to-back home games in which it was outscored by a total of 73-27. The Raiders, stuck in a three-game losing streak, have to quickly find a way to get it together as it prepares to play at the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
NFL
frogsowar.com

TCU interim head coach Jerry Kill to become next head coach at New Mexico State

FootballScoop.com is reporting that TCU interim head coach Jerry Kill and New Mexico State are nearing a deal that will make him the next head coach of the Aggies. According to the report, Kill is bringing current TCU offensive analyst Tim Beck along as his offensive coordinator, and will be hiring Southeast Missouri State’s Nate Dreiling as his defensive coordinator.
COLLEGE SPORTS
elisportsnetwork.com

Is there a home run hire? How was everybody so wrong in 2021? Can Jake Haener transfer back? Washington mailbag

How was the Don James hire perceived in 1975? How are season ticket sales compared to 2019? Is Matt Campbell this year’s Chris Petersen?. Are the Buffalo Bills the team to beat in the AFC East after last night’s win over the New Orleans Saints? Nick Wright says they better be. Watch as he breaks down for Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard why the Bills losing the AFC East would be the culmination of […]
NFL
elisportsnetwork.com

Mater Dei wins Division 1 football title as controversy engulfs program

Mater Dei defeats Servite 27-7 to win the Southern Section Division 1 football title while an investigation into hazing begins following a lawsuit. Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils held off the Gonzaga Bulldogs by winning 84-81 in a thrilling game. Banchero scored a team-high 21 points in the victory. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
FOOTBALL

