Football lifer Rich Bisaccia's journey to becoming the Raiders' interim coach

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has a lot to worry about these days as he tries to keep the staggering 5-5 team in the AFC playoff race. The offense is flailing and the team is coming off back-to-back home games in which it was outscored by a total of 73-27. The Raiders, stuck in a three-game losing streak, have to quickly find a way to get it together as it prepares to play at the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO