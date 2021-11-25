Football lifer Rich Bisaccia's journey to becoming the Raiders' interim coach

For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
The Jon Gruden lawsuit against the league continues to reside in the window between the filing of the complaint and the first move by the NFL in response to it. For now, the void has been filled by Brent Musburger, who handled the radio call of the Raiders’ games. “As...
Veteran head coach Rich Rodriguez has been hired as head football coach at Jacksonville State, the school announced Monday. Rodriguez, 58, comes to the Gamecocks from Louisiana-Monroe, where he was Terry Bowden’s offensive coordinator in 2021. He previously served as head coach at West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10) and Arizona (2012-17) and was offensive coordinator at Ole Miss in 2019.
All we got was one season of bad Patriots football. That just isn’t right. Unfortunately my Sunday included watching the Patriots beat Tennessee but I had to do a little scouting in advance of the big Monday night showdown with the Bills.
It’s becoming increasingly rare to see any team other than a Nick Saban Alabama squad sitting as the clear best team in college football. But this week is one of those rare times. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Saban declared that Georgia is the best team in the nation....
A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
Raiders’ interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has taken some strong criticism in the last month, but Thursday’s must-win game in Dallas was the first indication in a while that the Raiders might be moving in the right direction again. Bisaccia made some questionable decisions in terms of clock management against...
Along a wall in Rich Lackner’s office, just to the right of a window that overlooks the football field on which he has coached for four decades, are dozens of photographs tacked to a bulletin board. In Lackner’s 36 years as Carnegie Mellon’s football coach, he has won 234 games,...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said a piece of advice from former coach Jon Gruden helped him get back on track and lead Las Vegas to a win in Dallas. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said a piece of advice from former coach Jon Gruden helped him get back on track and lead Las Vegas to a win in Dallas.
In the highest-viewed NFL game in nearly 30 years, the Las Vegas Raiders dispatched the Dallas Cowboys to end a three-game skid and get back in the thick of the playoff race. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is trying to do what only one other Raiders coach has done in nearly 20 years: bring the Raiders back to the playoffs. Bisaccia has been learning on the job during the toughest stretch of an NFL season.
The Dan Mullen era at the University of Florida came to an end on Sunday. The fourth-year coach was fired after the Gators’ 24-23 loss to Missouri on Saturday night, dropping the team to 5-6 on the season and 2-6 in SEC play for the first time ever. He finishes his Florida tenure with a 34-15 record and two New Year’s Six Bowl wins (in three total appearances) and an SEC East title in 2020.
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has a lot to worry about these days as he tries to keep the staggering 5-5 team in the AFC playoff race. The offense is flailing and the team is coming off back-to-back home games in which it was outscored by a total of 73-27. The Raiders, stuck in a three-game losing streak, have to quickly find a way to get it together as it prepares to play at the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
One of the best ways to judge how good a coach is in today’s NFL is to look at their fourth-down aggressiveness. Teams are going for it on fourth down more than ever and it’s helped teams win games that usually wouldn’t. But that hasn’t been the case for interim...
FootballScoop.com is reporting that TCU interim head coach Jerry Kill and New Mexico State are nearing a deal that will make him the next head coach of the Aggies. According to the report, Kill is bringing current TCU offensive analyst Tim Beck along as his offensive coordinator, and will be hiring Southeast Missouri State’s Nate Dreiling as his defensive coordinator.
How was the Don James hire perceived in 1975? How are season ticket sales compared to 2019? Is Matt Campbell this year’s Chris Petersen?. Are the Buffalo Bills the team to beat in the AFC East after last night’s win over the New Orleans Saints? Nick Wright says they better be. Watch as he breaks down for Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard why the Bills losing the AFC East would be the culmination of […]
Mater Dei defeats Servite 27-7 to win the Southern Section Division 1 football title while an investigation into hazing begins following a lawsuit. Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils held off the Gonzaga Bulldogs by winning 84-81 in a thrilling game. Banchero scored a team-high 21 points in the victory. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
The Rams were beaten soundly by the Packers in Green Bay and suffered a third consecutive loss for only the second time in the Sean McVay era. Matthew Stafford’s interception problems continue. This post was originally published on this site.
