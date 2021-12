It is no surprise the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. A multitude of factors can be attributed to their 10-8 record, with the following being the biggest culprits of the Bucks slow start: injuries, championship hangover, a short offseason, and new faces coming off the bench. As fans question the beginning of this season, it is time to stop focusing on what has happened and transition to what has to happen for the Bucks to right the ship before their Christmas Day game: the unofficial first day of the NBA season, by most standards.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO