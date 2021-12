BOSTON (CBS) — Congresswoman Lori Trahan says Massachusetts will get at least $8 billion in federal funding from the new infrastructure bill. “There are many new programs in this legislation where tens of billions of dollars will be up for grabs through competitive funding programs that we know communities in my district and across the Commonwealth will benefit from,” Trahan told WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller. “Some will be for municipalities, some will be for states, some will be for organizations that can compete for these grants. We’re working really closely with our local elected leaders to figure out what those programs are,” she explained. Trahan...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO