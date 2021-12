Are you one of those people who is happy to drink wine, but basically has no idea how it works? It’s common enough, but few people feel any need to do anything about it and instead remain living in blissful ignorance. If you do want to learn more, you might start by trying to find wine tasting events in Melbourne where you can experience different wines that you don’t regularly purchase, how to appreciate them, what to look for in good wine, and more.

DRINKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO