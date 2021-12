Wall Street has been suffering since Black Friday as the resurgence of coronavirus with its new variant – Omicron – has shaken market participants’ confidence across the globe. As of now, very few data are available to gauge the severity of the new variant and doctors and medical scientists have not given any definitive guidance. However, Omicron has been found in more than two dozen countries, the latest one being the United States. As a result, panic selling has struck Wall Street again.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO