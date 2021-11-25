Global and Japan Barium Chromate Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Oral thin film medications provide patients with good compliance as well as convenience of storage and transit. Oral thin films combine the benefits of tablets and liquid dosage forms. Furthermore, these provide precise and exact dosing with the required effective result. Several pharmaceutical companies are moving from tablets to oral thin films that dissolve quickly. New product releases and the presence of prominent industry competitors are expected to drive the growth of oral thin films market during the forecast period. Exservan Oral Film, developed by Aquestive Therapeutics, for instance, was granted early-action approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2019 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an orphan illness. The worldwide oral thin films market has been spurred even further by a high level of acceptability and impressive benefits. In terms of revenue, global oral thin films market was valued at US$ 2509.97 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO