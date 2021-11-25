ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global 1-Ferrocenylethanol Sales Market Report 2021

Cover picture for the articleThe global 1-Ferrocenylethanol market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the...

Reuters

China-listed firms rush to divest property businesses amid sector crackdown

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China-listed companies are increasingly divesting real estate businesses amid stricter regulatory scrutiny of the industry, according to filings and state media, in a year dominated by headlines of financial woe at China Evergrande Group (3333.HK). Tightened lending curbs in the real estate industry early this...
ARTnews

Top 10 Percent of NFT Traders Perform 85 Percent of All Transactions, New Research Reveals

Though the NFT market is on everybody’s mind, the details of how it functions and who it rewards are still murky. This past October, however, a team of researchers with funding from the Alan Turing Institute released one of the first papers to analyze the NFT market. Titled “Mapping the NFT revolution: market trends, trade networks, and visual features,” Matthieu Nadini et al. published in Nature some surprising results. Despite the fact that NFTs have been touted as a democratizing force for art, the paper revealed that top buyers account for the majority of sales and very few artists make more...
Sourcing Journal

Are Biodegradable Fibers Part of the Circular Economy?

As one of the largest industries in the world, the textile and apparel industry has a substantial impact on the environment. Studies show that the current system of manufacturing and distribution operates almost entirely on a linear model. And most clothing is used for only short periods before finding its way into landfills or being incinerated. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with apparel industry experts on critical sustainability issues facing the sector. In the prior two discussions, the panelists first examined the steps and hurdles to attaining the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals, and then weighed...
Sourcing Journal

China’s ‘Predatory Practices’ Harm US Textile Makers, NCTO Says

Kim Glas detailed ways to strengthen onshoring and nearshoring of supply chains and offered ways to address China’s illegal trade practices. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ihsmarkit.com

Daily Global Market Summary - 1 December 2021

All major European and most APAC equity indices closed higher, while all major US indices were lower. US government bonds closed higher, while benchmark European bonds were lower. European iTraxx closed tighter on the day across IG and high yield, while CDX-NA closed modestly wider on the day. Gold closed higher, the US dollar was flat, and oil, natural gas, silver, and copper were lower on the day.
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Joor Integrates Vntana, Hot Topic Taps Signifyd

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
Sourcing Journal

Chico’s Touts Strong Earnings, Billion-Dollar Potential for Soma

Delayed order receipts from supply chain disruptions helped Chico’s inject regular newness in its floor sets, boosting full-price sales. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Las Vegas Herald

Orthopedic Orthotics Market Research Report Examine Global Players | Research Informatic

Orthotics is defined as the support, brace or splint that is used to provide alignment support and prevents or corrects the function of the moving parts of our body. Shoe inserts are most commonly used to correct abnormal or irregular gait patterns in orthotics. It works primarily by slightly altering the angles at which the foot strikes when walking or running on the surface. Other complementary orthotics include neck braces, knee braces, lumbosacral supports and wrist braces. Research Informatic announces the release of the Orthopedic Orthotics market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.When compiling this all-encompassing Orthopedic Orthotics research report, each and every market parameter is taken into account, resulting in precise and accurate market data. The Market report offers remarkable data in Life Science industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
