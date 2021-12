"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" leaned into the bromance between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote known as Venom rather fiercely. In fact, the dynamic between the two has started to feel more like a full-on romance, albeit one of the weirder ones the big screen has ever seen. However, a new deleted scene from the sequel released by Sony Pictures reveals that an extended version of the beach scene from the end of the film (no, not that one) almost had Eddie backtracking on his love for Venom a little bit, but the symbiote isn't having it. Check out the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" extended beach scene below.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO