Global Synthetic Rubber Emulsifier Market Research Report 2021

By Puck 77
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the...

The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
ARTnews

Top 10 Percent of NFT Traders Perform 85 Percent of All Transactions, New Research Reveals

Though the NFT market is on everybody’s mind, the details of how it functions and who it rewards are still murky. This past October, however, a team of researchers with funding from the Alan Turing Institute released one of the first papers to analyze the NFT market. Titled “Mapping the NFT revolution: market trends, trade networks, and visual features,” Matthieu Nadini et al. published in Nature some surprising results. Despite the fact that NFTs have been touted as a democratizing force for art, the paper revealed that top buyers account for the majority of sales and very few artists make more...
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Automotive Anti-theft System Market Report includes Future innovations, Research Report Analysis, Market Size and Growth 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”. The Global “Automotive Anti-theft System Market“ report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Anti-theft System market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Anti-theft System market.
Las Vegas Herald

Lithium-ion UPS Market by Global Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast To 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Lithium-ion UPS – Global Market Report 2021-2027". The study includes forecasts and analyses for the Lithium-ion UPS market. The analysis includes historical data from 2017 to 2020 as well as an estimate based on sales from 2021 to 2028. (Millions of dollars) The study examines the market drivers and restraints for Lithium-ion UPS, as well as their impact on demand during the projection period. The examination of potential in the Lithium-ion UPS market on a worldwide and regional basis is also included in the report.
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Joor Integrates Vntana, Hot Topic Taps Signifyd

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
Entrepreneur

3 Chip Stocks to Buy in December

The semiconductor industry has been aggressively expanding its manufacturing capabilities amid the global chip shortage. And because the demand for semiconductors is expected to rise over time, the industry is...
ZDNet

AWS inks partnership with Singapore to explore space technology

Singapore's Office for Space Technology & Industry (OSTIn) is looking to tap cloud technologies through a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and drive the local space sector . The collaboration also will aim to nurture space talent in the country and facilitate collaborations within the local ecosystem. Touting the...
Footwear News

A Skechers Investor Is Pressuring the Brand to Make Changes to Optimize Value

A major investor has sent a letter to Skechers urging management to make changes to drive higher value across the footwear company. Tremblant Capital, which owns 5.1% of the brand, wrote a letter to the board on Wednesday, which asked Skechers to eliminate management’s voting majority, buy back more stock, and improve relations with investors by paying a dividend, hosting an investor day, and hiring someone to lead investor relations. Tremblant maintained that day-to-day operations in the company should not change. Skechers shares were up 5% in the wake of the news on Wednesday morning. In a statement to FN, Skechers said it...
