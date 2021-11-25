ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Push-to-talk Services Market 2021 Business Growth – Zello,Voxer Business

By Puck 77
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Global Info Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, "Global Push-to-talk Services Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

5 Technology Stocks to Buy on the Dip Amid Market Volatility

Wall Street has been suffering since Black Friday as the resurgence of coronavirus with its new variant – Omicron – has shaken market participants’ confidence across the globe. As of now, very few data are available to gauge the severity of the new variant and doctors and medical scientists have not given any definitive guidance. However, Omicron has been found in more than two dozen countries, the latest one being the United States. As a result, panic selling has struck Wall Street again.
STOCKS
ARTnews

Top 10 Percent of NFT Traders Perform 85 Percent of All Transactions, New Research Reveals

Though the NFT market is on everybody’s mind, the details of how it functions and who it rewards are still murky. This past October, however, a team of researchers with funding from the Alan Turing Institute released one of the first papers to analyze the NFT market. Titled “Mapping the NFT revolution: market trends, trade networks, and visual features,” Matthieu Nadini et al. published in Nature some surprising results. Despite the fact that NFTs have been touted as a democratizing force for art, the paper revealed that top buyers account for the majority of sales and very few artists make more...
MARKETS
ZDNet

Dell Technologies to offer air-gapped ransomware protection via AWS Marketplace

Dell Technologies announced the launch of its new Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS service on the AWS Marketplace. The new offering is designed to serve as an air-gapped cyber vault that will "securely protect and isolate data away from a ransomware attack." The product's purpose is to provide a rapid recovery path from ransomware and other malicious attacks by maintaining a backup that is both physically and logically removed from any intrusions via an "automated operational air gap."
SOFTWARE
American Banker

Symphony Tech in talks for parts of FIS’s capital markets business

Symphony Technology Group is in talks to acquire parts of Fidelity National Information Services' capital markets business in a deal that could be valued at about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The technology-focused private equity firm could announce a purchase of the assets as soon as...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

5 E-Commerce Marketing Growth Hacks For Your Small Business

Steffen Schebesta, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Toronto, is the CEO and VP of Corporate Development at Sendinblue, an intuitive, all-in-one marketing solution for small businesses. We asked Steffen how small businesses can benefit from e-commerce marketing. Here's what he shared:. Driving sales can be challenging for small businesses....
SMALL BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Joor Integrates Vntana, Hot Topic Taps Signifyd

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
RETAIL
investing.com

4 Must-Own Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Record highs in consumer spending and supportive fiscal policies are projected to drive the growth of several companies in the upcoming months. Consequently, we believe Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), are solid buys. Read on to learn more. .U.S. stock indexes are trading higher today shrugging off concerns over the omicron coronavirus variant. Although the economy is under inflationary pressure, a recent decline in weekly jobless claims and President Biden’s declaration for fewer travel restrictions and lockdowns should keep the market’s momentum alive.
STOCKS

