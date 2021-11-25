ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Logistical challenges hamper COVID-19 vaccination drives in Africa

By Maggie Fick
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzxzG_0d6ZQVwt00
Director General of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye receives the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during the vaccination campaign at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Many African nations are struggling with the logistics of accelerating their COVID-19 inoculation campaigns as deliveries of vaccines to the continent finally pick up, the head of Africa's disease control body said on Thursday.

Only 6.6% of Africa's population of 1.2 billion is fully vaccinated, John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told a virtual news conference.

That means Africa is far from reaching the African Union's aim of fully vaccinating 70% of people by the end of 2022, he said.

"What we are seeing now is a lot more vaccines coming in and the uptake is challenged because of the logistics and delivery," said Nkengasong. "It's not necessarily about hesitancy, it's about moving vaccines from the airport to the arms (of people), it's about logistics."

Africa's slow absorption of the vaccines is also affecting the health sector, where only one in four workers has been fully vaccinated, the World Health Organization's Africa office said.

"Unless our doctors, nurses and other frontline workers get full protection, we risk a blowback in the efforts to curb this disease," Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa, told a separate briefing.

Nkengasong said Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon faced particular logistical challenges.

Congo has administered about 168,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a Reuters tracker showed, enough to have fully vaccinated 0.1% of the population.

In April, authorities reallocated to other African countries most of the 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that Congo had received a month earlier from the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility because they were set to expire.

Across Africa, authorities successfully conduct routine mass vaccination campaigns against diseases such as measles. But many struggled earlier in the year when COVID-19 doses arrived, citing shortages of funding, training and cold storage.

Of some 403 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed to 54 African countries, 55% -- or 221 million -- have been administered.

South Africa has asked Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Pfizer (PFE.N) to delay delivery of more COVID-19 vaccines because it now has too many in stock, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Namibia warned on Thursday that more than 268,000 doses of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were at risk of being destroyed, some as early as next week, due to slow uptake.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Gareth Jones and Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matshidiso Moeti
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Community Impact Houston

Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital announce licensing agreement for COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital have announced a licensing agreement with clinical-stage immunotherapy company ImmunityBio, Inc. for a safe, effective and affordable COVID-19 vaccine deployable in South Africa. Baylor has licensed a recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed at the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development...
TEXAS STATE
North Denver News

Africa’s COVID-19 Vaccination Pace Slows Despite Receipt of Supplies

NAIROBI, KENYA — African health officials say the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed on the continent, raising concerns about stopping the pandemic. They are calling on Africans to get inoculated as soon as vaccine arrives through the COVAX initiative, which aims for equitable, global access. The World Health Organization African Region also is warning people against lowering their guard during this festive period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Union#Covid 19#African Nations#Covax
BBC

Covid: Africa travel curbs over variant concern and pandemic hampers Black Friday

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Coronavirus variant fear sparks Africa travel curbs. Concerns over a new coronavirus variant emerging in southern Africa have prompted the UK government to temporarily ban flights...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
unicefusa.org

As Omicron Spreads, Africa Needs COVID-19 Vaccines. COVAX Is the Key.

Nearly 4.3 billion people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, equal to over half the world's population. While many rich countries are on track to vaccinate 70 percent of their population — an important step toward stopping the spread of the coronavirus — just 6 percent of Africans are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

South Africa’s Aspen in advanced talks over COVID-19 vaccine deal

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Aspen Pharmacare is in advanced discussions over a potential licensing agreement to package the COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa, it said on Monday. Aspen did not mention the name of the company with which it was in talks, but in early September it said it was in talks with U.S. pharma giant Johnson & Johnson over a vaccine packaging licence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
globalvoices.org

Colonial prejudices and vaccine nationalism drive COVID-19 African travel bans

On November 25, South African health minister Joe Phaahla announced the detection of a new COVID-19 variant in the country’s Gauteng province. The B.1.1.529 or Omicron COVID-19 variant was first sequenced in Botswana by Dr. Sikhulile Moyo, a Zimbabwean scientist based there. Since then, Western nations have re-echoed colonial labeling...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy