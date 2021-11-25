ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. should not have any illusions about Taiwan, says China

By Reuters
 7 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) – There is no room for compromise over Taiwan and the United States should not have any illusions about this, China’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Washington had of late made a series of “provocations” on several issues. China says the issue of Taiwan, which...

The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Why ‘Confrontation’ With China Cannot Be Avoided

A resolute policy of confrontation now is the United States’ best hope of eventually convincing Beijing to change course and put us on a path toward a genuinely competitive and cooperative future. Last week, President Joe Biden held a high-profile virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The summit...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE China protested Indonesian drilling, military exercises

SYDNEY/JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China told Indonesia to stop drilling for oil and natural gas in maritime territory that both countries regard as their own during a months-long standoff in the South China Sea earlier this year, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The unprecedented demand, which...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China says 85% of citizens will use Mandarin by 2025

China is launching an aggressive campaign to promote Mandarin saying 85% of its citizens will use the national language by 2025. The move appears to put threatened Chinese regional dialects such as Cantonese and Hokkien under even greater pressure, along with minority languages such as Tibetan, Mongolian and Uyghur. The order issued Wednesday by the State Council, China’s Cabinet said use of Mandarin, known in Chinese as “putonghua" or the “common tongue," remains “unbalanced and inadequate” and needs to be improved to meet the demands of the modern economy. Critics have sporadically protested changes to the education...
EDUCATION
AFP

China's Taiwan jet incursions at second-highest level in November

Chinese warplanes made 159 incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in November according to AFP's database, the second-highest month on record as Beijing continues to pile military pressure on the democratic island. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary. Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she rejects its stance that the island is part of "one China". Over the past 14 months, the sabre-rattling has reached new peaks after Beijing began sending an increasing number of warplanes into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), which Chinese military aircraft had previously largely avoided.
MILITARY
The Independent

China lashes out at Abe over former leader's Taiwan warning

China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had “talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and made irresponsible remarks on China internal affairs. He said China ”strongly opposes and deplores this” and had protested to Japan through diplomatic channels. “No one should underestimate the resolve determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wen told reporters at a daily...
POLITICS
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
POLITICS
New York Post

Taiwan defense minister says island can counter China’s military

Taiwan’s defense minister said Monday that the island nation’s armed forces have the capability to respond to aggression from China’s military amid heightened tensions between the two countries. ​”Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power,” Defen​se Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters​. “Our...
POLITICS
