Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios VisualsLet's talk about the weather, as we love to do in Colorado.Even if you daydream about snow, it's hard to deny that this fall ranked as one of the most beautiful in recent memory, and the continued warmth — like today's near-record temperatures — makes for great afternoon walks.Why it matters: It's not all good. For starters, mountain snow is the backbone of winter tourism — worth billions to the state's economy.Fire season is lasting months longer than normal.And Denver's water supply is largely snowpack melt.State of play: Wednesday marked the start of meteorological winter...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO